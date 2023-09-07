Home » Cazzu and Christian Nodal Anticipate the Arrival of Their First Child
Cazzu and Christian Nodal are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. The Mexican singer had previously shared with ¡HOLA! Americas that their baby was due in September, making the announcement imminent. Nodal recently spoke about his excitement for this new chapter in his life during a concert in the United States.

During his performance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on September 2, Nodal addressed the upcoming birth of his baby. In a lighthearted manner, he jokingly told the audience, “This is my last show as daddy, the next time I give a show again now I’m going to be a dad.” He continued, “So we come with maximum energy tonight, hoping it will be an unforgettable night.” Nodal’s fans reacted excitedly to his news as they witnessed his happiness on stage.

Although they haven’t made an official announcement, it is believed that Cazzu and Nodal are expecting a baby girl. This speculation arose when Nodal unintentionally referred to his baby in a feminine way during an interview a few months ago. He mentioned his desire for his daughter to know him and his face, which led fans to conclude that he was referring to his unborn child.

In a conversation with ¡HOLA! Américas, Cazzu also hinted at the gender of their baby. She expressed her dedication to working on herself to welcome their daughter into a home filled with love and safety, where she will always feel secure.

Nodal has been open about his excitement regarding his upcoming role as a father. In an interview with ¡HOLA! Americas, he expressed his joy at experiencing new things and the unique connection he has with his unborn child. He spoke of how becoming a parent has made him empathize more with his own family and reflect on the cycle of life. Nodal also mentioned the support he has received from his parents, who have filled him with love and confidence in his ability to be a good father.

As the birth of their baby draws near, Cazzu and Nodal are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. The couple is ready to embrace the joys and challenges of parenthood together and create a loving and safe environment for their daughter to thrive in.

