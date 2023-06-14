CCTV Drama Critic | The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival: Carve out your heart and make it for the time-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the birth of the Shanghai International Film Festival, and various activities have been brilliant, demonstrating the new vitality of returning to offline in an all-round way.

The Jinjue Film Forum with the theme of “Light and Shadow Connecting the World and China” runs through the entire film festival, providing some inspiration for the high-quality development of Chinese films.

Under the current situation and creative ecology, there is still a lot of room for improvement in Chinese film creation.

The film structure composed of six major film forms

The current external environment continues to pose new challenges to the industry and creators. Since 2022, the overall number of Chinese film creations has decreased, but the Chinese film industry still shows tenacious vitality and outstanding creativity.

Chinese films present six forms:

1. Key new mainstream films: integrating “theme + genre + strong commercial elements”; such as “Changjin Lake” series, “Wandering Earth” series, “My Motherland and Me” combination series, “Chinese Doctor” series, etc.

2. Four major commercial genre films: comedy, action, suspense, police and gangster; such as “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, “Ip Man” series, “Manslaughter” series, “Sweeping Drugs” series, etc.

3. Warm realism: show social problems, marginal characters, and warm emotions; such as “Life Events”, “Keep You Safe”, “Mom”, “My Sister”, etc.

4. Cartoons: Family films for young children, animations for teenagers, full of freedom of imagination and free imagination; the former such as the “Bear Infested” series, the latter such as Journey to the West, Fengshen, and Shan Hai Jing IP groups.

5. Traditional theme films: heroic films, revolutionary historical films, red regional films; such as “Wang Tao”, “A Beautiful Life” and so on.

6. Art films: literary films, documentary films, documentaries, author films, such as “Cosmos Exploration Editorial Department”, “University”, “Balloon” and so on.

Five Deficiencies Faced by Current Creation

Chinese filmmakers should face up to five deficiencies in current creation:

1. Insufficient supply of high-quality films: more than 10 leading films with a box office of more than 2 billion and more than 30 films with a box office of more than 500 million should be guaranteed every year.

2. Insufficient innovation of new mainstream films: It is necessary to break through the existing path dependence of combination structure, big scenes, intensive action, star blessing, strong patriotism + heroism.

3. Insufficient intensity of realistic themes: sharpness, freshness, and resonance need to be strengthened.

4. Insufficient theatricality of small and medium-budget films: lack of must-see and intensity, and further consideration should be given to grasping the organic integration of “odd, ingenious, and accurate”.

5. The overall level of film creation is insufficient: the number of mature film creation teams is limited, and the quantity and quality of young talents are insufficient.

A clear understanding of the shortcomings of current Chinese film creation will help Chinese filmmakers seek common progress in the industry consensus.

Six Trends of Future Creation

With enthusiasm for films, respect for audiences, and responsibility for the times, Chinese filmmakers have contributed a number of excellent film works in recent years, bringing impetus to the development of films. They present six major trends:

1. Reflect modern civilization: express respect for human life, freedom, equality, and love and sacrifice based on this.

2. The new form of the new mainstream: the performance of historical plots, adaptations of real people and events, the original aspiration of the people, social fairness and justice and other themes.

3. Warm realism: embodies social issues, realistic emotions, family + friendship, etc.

4. New historical drama: It has the characteristics of the people, the past serves the present, new martial arts and new legends.

5. Transcending locality: From regionality to commonality, from nationality to globality, create familiar and unfamiliar situations.

6. Cinematicity: It has the strength of theme, form, topic and overall completion.

These creative trends reflect the efforts and explorations of Chinese filmmakers in different themes, and have laid a solid foundation for creating a Chinese film landscape in which a hundred flowers bloom.

Although the road to China‘s film power is difficult, it is full of hope.