On the evening of October 1, at the National Day Gala of “Chinese Dream, Ode to the Motherland” by China Central Radio and Television Station, Alan Tam and Li Keqin made a surprise appearance and co-sang a song “Homeland” as a gift for the motherland, singing the sons and daughters of the Greater Bay Area. Voice of the heart.

The party will be broadcast simultaneously on CCTV integrated channels, variety channels, music channels and online platforms. Judging from the real-time viewing data of Kuyun that night, CCTV’s ratings quickly broke 2 after the National Day Gala was broadcast, and won the championship in the same period.

Different from the past, this party did not release the program list in advance, and the “secrecy” work was done very well. Many viewers felt like “opening the blind box” when they turned on the TV. When they saw the “Zuo Lin and Right Li” who had been in the army for nearly 20 years and sang for the motherland again, some audience exclaimed: “When I turned on the TV, my mother and I were shocked! Proper memories of youth! Then I was shocked: Alan Tam 72 years old…”

With a black suit and white shirt, the two men, who are over 125 years old together, still look elegant and energetic.

As a group that used to be all-powerful in the music world, Li Keqin and Alan Tam are long-term friends with an age difference of nearly 18 years. At the peak of his career, Alan Tam did not hesitate to tell reporters that the singer he admired most was Li Keqin, and he would be his successor.Li Keqin even regards Alan Tam as his only idol, and bluntly said in the show: "When I was 18 years old, I participated in the singing competition and won the championship, and then signed with the Polygram record company at that time, just like him(Alan Tam)Same company, it feels like a dream, he went from my idol to my colleague, it's amazing! "

Alan Tam and Hacken Lee sing "Red Sun"

The two formed a group in 2003 to hold the "Zuo Lin You Li" concert. For the two of them, they are not only colleagues, but also the most tacit partners from "fans and superstars" to "becoming family". They are the best friends to sing, play football, and open restaurants together.

This time, the reunion at the CCTV National Day Gala sparked a wave of nostalgia among the audience, and also made many fans look forward to a commemorative performance for the upcoming 20th anniversary of the army of "Zuo Lin and Right Li".

