[The Epoch Times, January 23, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) The outbreak of the epidemic in China, in the case of a large number of deaths, the CCP’s CCTV Spring Festival Gala celebrated the New Year as usual, but the audience was worried The show was bleak, and many viewers, such as nicknamed “Brother Scratching the Head” and “Brother Confused”, stole the spotlight.

On Chinese New Year’s Eve (the evening of January 21), as soon as the CCP’s CCTV Spring Festival Gala was broadcast, netizens began to tease and ridicule related topics. For two consecutive days, the hot search topics were almost “occupied” by topics related to the Spring Festival Gala.

On January 23, the most searched Spring Festival Gala topics included: “The funniest thing in the Spring Festival Gala is the audience of the Spring Festival Gala”, “5 amateurs who steal the spotlight in the Spring Festival Gala: the confused brother who scratched his head” “Smiling for 19 seconds, the group performer is popular: usually Laughing like that too” and so on.

The “Media Class An Ning” jointly operated by many senior entertainment journalists in China released a video on the 23rd, saying that for the large-scale series that only broadcasts one episode a year-the Spring Festival Gala, this year was considered too boring by many viewers, and even a few Netizens said that what is more beautiful than the Spring Festival Gala is the auditorium of the Spring Festival Gala.

A boy in gray who scratched his head and sighed more than the stars in the audience of the Spring Festival Gala was on the hot search that night.

While the Spring Festival Gala was still broadcasting, the emoji of the gray-clothed boy had already become popular on all major platforms. The gray-clothed boy in the picture first sighed, then lowered his head and fiddled with his hair, scratching.

In the picture, the face of the gray-clothed boy showed no joy of being amused by the Spring Festival Gala, but a sense of helplessness. Even the girl who was applauding beside him was expressionless and seemed powerless.

More stealthy than the gray-clothed boy was a little boy in the front row wearing a red sweater. His eyes were full of puzzlement, and he even opened his mouth slightly, as if asking what the adults around him were laughing at.

There is also a man in black. Actor Xu Zhisheng’s talk show made him laugh, but the man in black in the audience behind him had a serious expression from beginning to end, and was ridiculed by netizens as “seemingly trying to hit someone”. He was once known as the most difficult audience to laugh at during the Spring Festival Gala.

In the video introduction, a back-up dancer also successfully attracted the attention of the audience. The host made a 3-minute summary. The back-up dancer kept his teeth-smiling expression until the end, and his face seemed to have frozen from laughter.

Regarding this situation, many netizens said that it is because they have maintained the same facial expression for a long time since the rehearsal, so when it is officially broadcast, it is inevitable that they have forgotten what a real smile should be? That’s why it’s so mechanical.

Netizens on Twitter have criticized the Spring Festival Gala for creating reality numbness and profiteering.

Some netizens also said: “The Spring Festival Gala is just pouring S into people’s minds. Those who celebrate the New Year are disgusting!” Attracting attention. At the same time relying on Xibi to harvest little ants, it is just a new fraud party.”

“This year’s Spring Festival Gala is dehumanizing. The ancients still know that “neighbors have funerals, but they don’t talk to each other; neighbors have funerals, but they don’t sing songs together.” The three-year epidemic has made it fragmented. How can they deliberately create joy? There is no song to mourn the cause. With the lives lost due to the epidemic, this country has drifted away from civilization.”

“When the crematoriums across the country were overcrowded and unable to line up for cremation, the north and south of the river were shrouded in sorrow and mourning. The CCP’s Spring Festival Gala was still held grandly, showing once again their bottomless indifference to people’s life and death.”

Many spectators are expressionless

Netizens also captured the “unusual” expressions of many viewers on CCTV cameras. Many spectators were expressionless, more people showed sadness in their eyes and faces, and only a very small number of spectators smiled.

and alsoa video showingIn the auditorium of the Spring Festival Gala, a man said to the woman in black next to him: “Stop playing with your phone, the camera is coming…”.

A netizen posted a picture of the scene on CCTV and said, “Look at the expressionless faces. Is this a memorial service? No, this is the auditorium of the CCTV Spring Festival Gala!”

The netizen continued: “It’s not just that the Spring Festival Gala is boring anymore, but after the inhumane destruction by the Communist Party, everyone has lost the smile from the heart, sadness, pain, pressure to survive, and fear of the future. How can they laugh because of uncertainty and uncertainty. The Communist Party has ruined generation after generation!”

Some netizens said, “There are piles of dead people everywhere every day. How many families can’t celebrate the New Year? Relatives are in the emergency room, in the ICU, queuing up, going to the crematorium, and loading urns. The crematorium waits for the hearse to send relatives to the line for several kilometers… The CCTV Spring Festival Gala celebrates the Communist Party’s so-called “Great Achievements, Peace and Prosperity…” There are no words to express the evilness of the Communist Party!”

