On a summer night in August, drink two cups of your favorite iced drink and listen to a few good songs in your heart, and you will be able to brush away your boredom and regain your youthful touch in an instant!

Summer evenings, starry sky, bands, grass, food, drinks… What is the youth in your memory? On the night of Saturday, August 13th, the “Summer of Young” 2022 Summer Song Party, at 20:00, officially started on CCTV and the video account.

This song will be created by the Art Program Center of China Central Radio and Television Station, the Audio-Visual New Media Center and the General Manager’s Office. Li Jian, Liming, Xiao Jingteng, Pu Shu, Li Yuchun, Chen Linong, Laolang, Xiao Ke, Ye Shirong, Zhang Jie, Zhou Shen, the tour band, the landlord’s cat, and many other powerful singers, gathered at the summer singing party at the main station and sang countless times. classical songs. Awaken the collective “memory killing” of several generations of fans. The youth you want is here!

The venue of the 2022 Headquarters Summer Song Party, on the outdoor lawn under the romantic night, there are many headstage hosts such as Sa Beining, Ren Luyu, Nigmati, Ma Fanshu and many others singing, with a vertical screen with zero distance and strong focus. Form, call for each different young youth, and take you to relive a summer night of love in a young age!

Remember to search for “Summer Song Party” on WeChat, click “Book an Appointment” to sit in the front row on time, and each era has its own music throbbing. In the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, each generation of singers carried a generation of youthful memories. When the familiar melody sounds, those who love, unforgettable love, and beautiful things will all reunite in the bottom of my heart…

Youth is a carnival of “We’ll be Old if We’re Not Crazy”, hidden in “Those Flowers”, recalling the appearance of “You were a boy”

“Want to Sing Me to You” illuminates “Story of Time”, we have all experienced a period of “Calla Lily Love” in “Clouds and Smoke Becomes Rain” wanton romance, and we once depicted the “Star Fish” in the summer evening together. It is our “Gentle Relation with the Universe”, reading the ancient and familiar “Orchid Pavilion Preface”, and recalling the “You at the Same Table”, now we are walking on the “Ordinary Road”, brave enough to “No Hesitation” , “The Sun of the Beginning” and “Love of Life”, even if you know that the years are like “Gone Songs”, you can have a pair of “Invisible Wings” in your heart. Let’s go through the “Youth Memorial Book” together again and return to “Summer Movies” “inside……

Folk and rock in the streets

Old wolf, how many years later remember, who married the sentimental you

Classic songs: “Want to sing me to you”, “You at the same table”

Although the era of campus ballads that has witnessed countless people’s youth has passed, everyone has a memory about the old wolf every time they mention the era of fluttering white clothes. Some music critics said that Laolang quickly captured the hearts of the younger generation with his poetic interpretation of the deep and vicissitudes of life. He sings youth, ideals, growth, and the sincerity and emotion of a generation.

Ye Shirong

Always in tears, Beyond’s songs never go out of style

Classic Songs: “No Hesitation”, “Like You”

“I have a story in my heart, and I write down every piece of joy and sorrow and dreams by hand”… When I mention Ye Shirong, countless memories of classic Hong Kong songs flood into my mind. Beyond’s songs, with the most unruly melody, convey the most positive The attitude, as long as the song sounds, I can always feel the blood boil.

Xiao Jingteng

in the season of love

That gentle and soft miss is the sweetest

Classic Songs: “Princess” and “Calla Love”

His songs are must-listed songs when friends go to KTV together. If “Princess” is a high-pitched singing, then “Alocasia Love” is the echo of sweet and sweet age. Xiao Jingteng said that this is the youth music he wrote when he was 17…

tour band

On a summer night in Beijing, fly to the stars and the moon

Classic track:

“Gone Song” “Forever Will Be”

Youth is full of enthusiasm, but there are always regrets. Learning to say goodbye and accepting is our compulsory course. The songs of the tour band always give people a unique perspective, and they miss those who bravely move forward for their dreams, even after suffering, they can still hold the sky above their heads.

Full of inspiration and love to sing

Li Jian

Just one day you suddenly appeared

Music is like poetry, it can sing far away

Classic Song: “By the Lake Baikal”

It is said that Li Jian is a poet of music. He uses his ethereal and melodious voice and Russian-style folk music to bring listeners into the fairyland-like lakeside scenery, as if being in a romantic story, which has ignited how many people are interested in Lake Baikal. fascinated.

Pushu

We’re going to the end of the world

May we always have young hearts

Classic track:

“Those Flowers” “Ordinary Road”

It is said that Pu Shu is a lonely poet, but an eternal boy. We keep growing and getting older, but he doesn’t make a sound, as always, but the warm light never disappears in his eyes. Listening to his songs is the easiest way to hear the old self… These songs are undoubtedly the tears of the times.

Super Girl Fast Guy ignites countless musical dreams

Li Yuchun

If we do not get crazy now, we’re going to grow old

No matter how many times I listen to it, I will be struck by the restlessness in my heart

classical songs:

“If we do not get crazy now, we’re going to grow old”

“See you at the next intersection”

The “post-90s” people still remember that they were ignited by her songs countless times, and the restlessness of youth spread all over the streets. Different from the charisma of ordinary pop songs, Li Yuchun’s song is a youth endorsement song for an entire era, telling us that to be “crazy” is to enjoy love.

Zhang Jie

Give me wings so I can fly

Over the years, the melody has always been familiar

Classic Songs: “The Most Beautiful Sun”, “Reverse War”

On the eve of the high-pressure and difficult college entrance examination, many “post-90s” rely on listening to Zhang Jie’s inspirational songs to cheer themselves up. His songs not only have excellent high notes, but also have a high-pitched and passionate sense of power, dispelling all uncertainties, and we are our most beautiful suns.

One hundred kinds of youth in the same summer, either hot, moved, or disappointed, some people and some songs we can remember no matter how long it takes, the past will come back to our minds as soon as the prelude sounds. Every era has its own musical memory. We met by chance in this August, singing different young summers.

Today’s memory kills, about that summer, that year of youth, which song do you remember first? Go to this summer song party, leave a message on CCTV Literature and Art to tell us your story, and share your “this young song”. summer”! (Li Wen)

