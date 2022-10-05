Orion is the development code name for the sequel to the “Cyberpunk 2077” game, which aims to expand the boundaries of the “Cyberpunk” series and explore the potential of this dark future universe.

CDPR today announced a number of game sequels and new works, including “The Witcher” and “2077”, the details are as follows:

Visit the purchase page: Game peripheral self-operated area

2. Polaris

Polaris is the codename for the first game in the new Witcher trilogy and is currently in early development.

3. The Greater Dog

Canis Majoris is an orthodox “Witcher” game positioned outside the new Polaris trilogy, produced by an external studio composed of former “Witcher” developers.

4. Sirius

Sirius is the codename for The Witcher game title developed by Boston-based Molasses Flood Studio and supported by CDPR. Sirius is a game different from our previous works, which will provide a multiplayer experience on top of the single player game with story and missions.

5. Hadar

Hadar is CDPR’s third and first fully self-created IP. The project is now in the early creative stages of shaping the worldview, and the development of its game work has not yet begun.