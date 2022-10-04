Home Entertainment CDPR is developing a number of masterpieces including the sequel of “The Witcher” and “2077” – single player game – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

CDPR is developing a number of masterpieces including the sequel of “The Witcher” and “2077” – single player game – cnBeta.COM

by admin
CDPR is developing a number of masterpieces including the sequel of “The Witcher” and “2077” – single player game – cnBeta.COM

CDPR today announced a number of game sequels and new works, including “The Witcher” and “2077”, the details are as follows:

1. Orion

Orion is the development code name for the sequel to the “Cyberpunk 2077” game, which aims to expand the boundaries of the “Cyberpunk” series and explore the potential of this dark future universe.

Visit the purchase page:

Game peripheral self-operated area

2. Polaris

Polaris is the codename for the first game in the new Witcher trilogy and is currently in early development.

3. The Greater Dog

Canis Majoris is an orthodox “Witcher” game positioned outside the new Polaris trilogy, produced by an external studio composed of former “Witcher” developers.

4. Sirius

Sirius is the codename for The Witcher game title developed by Boston-based Molasses Flood Studio and supported by CDPR. Sirius is a game different from our previous works, which will provide a multiplayer experience on top of the single player game with story and missions.

5. Hadar

Hadar is CDPR’s third and first fully self-created IP. The project is now in the early creative stages of shaping the worldview, and the development of its game work has not yet begun.

See also  Beijing's self-driving bus approaching 8 buses to participate in the road test - IT and Transportation

You may also like

Take the first look at YEEZY and Zellerfeld...

YEEZY’s Latest Season 9 Ready-to-Wear Collection Is Officially...

Fendi takes over Maglificio Matisse in Abruzzo: investments...

Today in History | Rembrandt, one of the...

Telepass and Itas Mutua, a partnership for new...

Xia Keli posted again that he was a...

Carthusia from Capri conquers Japan

A closer look at the actual appearance of...

It is reported that “Avengers 6” will be...

Milan-Paris, an all-European hub can be born from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy