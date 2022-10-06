CDPR’s next “The Witcher” masterpiece, codenamed Polaris (“The Witcher 4”), is at least 3 years away from release. CDPR President and Co-CEO Adam Kiciński was asked at an investor conference when the first installment of the new trilogy would be released after CDPR announced that they were planning to launch a new “Witcher” trilogy in six years’ time.

Adam Kiciński replied: “We are equipping Polaris with technology, which is the first Witcher game to use a new engine (Unreal 5), so some extra work is required to implement this technology. For this project, of course we need to pay extra s hard work.”

Adam Kiciński said that the development of the second and third games of the new trilogy will be smoother due to the technical foundation of Polaris. .

Adam Kiciński was then asked if there was any reason to determine that the next mainline game would take longer than 3 years since the two “smoother” games took an average of 3 years to develop, to which Kicikovsky answered in the affirmative.

Considering that Polaris was only announced in March this year, three years is too early to say, and it may actually take longer.

Michał Nowakowski, senior vice president of business development, said at the investor meeting that, according to past experience, it usually takes four to five years to develop a new game while developing new technologies, but CDPR’s development of Polaris this time is not necessarily the case. This situation.

Before the investor conference call, CDPR confirmed that they will release at least five new “Witcher” games (new trilogy + spin-off + outsourced works) + “Cyberpunk 2077” sequel and new IP.