Home Entertainment CDPR: “The Witcher 4” will take at least 3 years and two sequels will take 3 years – Game – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

CDPR: “The Witcher 4” will take at least 3 years and two sequels will take 3 years – Game – cnBeta.COM

by admin
CDPR: “The Witcher 4” will take at least 3 years and two sequels will take 3 years – Game – cnBeta.COM

CDPR’s next “The Witcher” masterpiece, codenamed Polaris (“The Witcher 4”), is at least 3 years away from release. CDPR President and Co-CEO Adam Kiciński was asked at an investor conference when the first installment of the new trilogy would be released after CDPR announced that they were planning to launch a new “Witcher” trilogy in six years’ time.

Adam Kiciński replied: “We are equipping Polaris with technology, which is the first Witcher game to use a new engine (Unreal 5), so some extra work is required to implement this technology. For this project, of course we need to pay extra s hard work.”

Adam Kiciński said that the development of the second and third games of the new trilogy will be smoother due to the technical foundation of Polaris. .

Adam Kiciński was then asked if there was any reason to determine that the next mainline game would take longer than 3 years since the two “smoother” games took an average of 3 years to develop, to which Kicikovsky answered in the affirmative.

Considering that Polaris was only announced in March this year, three years is too early to say, and it may actually take longer.

Michał Nowakowski, senior vice president of business development, said at the investor meeting that, according to past experience, it usually takes four to five years to develop a new game while developing new technologies, but CDPR’s development of Polaris this time is not necessarily the case. This situation.

Before the investor conference call, CDPR confirmed that they will release at least five new “Witcher” games (new trilogy + spin-off + outsourced works) + “Cyberpunk 2077” sequel and new IP.

See also  Chi Changxu is diagnosed with infection and isolation and treatment of new drama suspended for filming | COVID-19 | Wuhan pneumonia

Visit the purchase page:

Game peripheral self-operated area

You may also like

Fashion and design forerunners of made in Italy...

CHANEL 2023 spring and summer fashion show officially...

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2003 dedicated to Avvocato Agnelli...

“Night of Fashion” is back, 30 institutes open...

76-year-old “Queen of Martial Arts” Zheng Peipei’s recent...

The Nobel Prize in Literature to Annie Ernaux

The woman who writes with a scalpel, the...

Nobel per la letteratura ad Annie Ernaux, author...

Back home to perform Ding Dang is very...

In Bergamo and Brescia the “Italian Cultural Presidium”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy