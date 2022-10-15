On October 13th, Cecilia Cheung appeared in her 2022 live show in a pink patterned shirt. The elegant long hair was neat and sassy, ​​and the elegant makeup showed a gentle temperament. The overall shape was exquisite and elegant, and her gestures showed a different charm. . After breaking the female artist’s first broadcast record last year, Cecilia Cheung’s return has also “cliff-style” on the list of all stations and the first in the list of goods. It is reported that this time netizens placed orders in Cecilia Cheung’s live broadcast room for more than 100 million yuan, and the cumulative number of viewers exceeded 54.99 million. The number of online colleagues of the highest colleague exceeded 850,000, and the number of fans increased by 2.53 million. The results are very impressive.

