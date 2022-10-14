Original title: Cecilia Cheung’s latest photo blockbuster exposure, ALL PINK styling to write the autumn atmosphere

Today, Cecilia Cheung released a new set of beautiful pictures, wearing a VALENTINO pink suit, a pink sequined one-shoulder sweater with fashionable long curly hair, simple and exquisite, but also full of lazy beauty. Cecilia Cheung himself also ridiculed himself on social platforms and wore dragon fruit on his body. Even such a color that is difficult to control, it does not violate the harmony on Cecilia Cheung. It is reflected in casual elegance, and the autumn atmosphere is full.

It is worth mentioning that Cecilia Cheung also started the live broadcast debut in 2022 on Douyin today. In this live broadcast, Cecilia Cheung is wearing a DIOR pink patterned shirt, with long hair up, sassy and capable and gentle temperament coexist.

Previously, Cecilia Cheung’s live broadcast caused the Douyin platform to collapse and broke the record of female artists’ live broadcasts. This live broadcast also rushed to the first place on the list of delivery goods in a short period of time, and its popularity was overwhelming.

From actor to live broadcast, Cecilia Cheung bravely challenged new fields across borders. In film and television dramas, Cecilia Cheung showed his professionalism as an actor; in the live broadcast room, Cecilia Cheung also showed the public his professional ability as a star anchor without any concealment. I also look forward to her follow-up live broadcasts to bring more valuable benefits to the public.