Cecilia Moreau confessed that the bullfight made her scared: “It crossed my mind that the Government could not end”

The currency run of the last week tensed the nerves of the Government to an extreme limit, that the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreauacknowledged in a radio interview this Saturday, admitting that “it crossed my mind” that the government of Alberto Fernández could come to an end prematurely.

The dollar reached around 500 pesos, and Cecilia Moreau pointed out on Radio La990 what “We are traveling a path that a week ago out there gave the feeling that we did not manage to travel it, the truth is that I saw it as very complicated.”

It was at that moment that they asked her if it had “crossed her mind that the Government would not end due to the currency run” that it was at its most critical point, and the head of Deputies replied: “Yes, it crossed my mind.”

Then he recalled episodes of previous exchange tensions, pointing to those that his father experienced when he was part of radicalism, indicating that that “I was very young, but I have difficult situations in my head”. Moreau praised the task accomplished by Minister Sergio Massa, who managed to make the blue dollar give up a lot in the final two rounds, until it closed on Friday at 464/469 pesos.

“I think that if Sergio (Massa), the economic team, Cristina (Kirchner), Axel (Kicillof) and all those who worked with great intensity those days had not been there, if there had been a minister with lack of expertise and a different attitude towards the IMF, Anything could have happened,” admitted Cecilia Moreau.

“I felt that they were suffocating us, not only the government but also the Argentine people,” Moreau said on La990.

“There were a couple of days where these speculators who are always on the lookout to see how they make a little more money and continue to enrich themselves at the expense of the impoverishment of the Argentine people set sail. They are always the same and are always there pending.

That scared me a lot,” added the head of the Lower House. When asked about the post she made on her Twitter account anticipating that a different Economy Minister would begin to be seen, by Sergio Massa, because “When he gets tired of being bullied, he fights with everything he has.”

“I put the tweet between Monday and Tuesday, when it had not yet been possible to unlock that damn formula that (the former head of the Palace of Finance Martín) Guzmán had put in the agreement with the Fund by which the Government could not intervene in bullfight and in the market,” explained Moreau. And he graphed that the situation “was like having a boxer with his hands tied.”

“That was the Argentine government, the economic team. Sergio later made it clear when he was able to unlock that and suggest that there will be criminal consequences for those who try to damage the Argentine economy every day,” said the legislator.

“Not everything can be worth it. And it seems to me that when you are in a place as delicate as the one that Sergio Massa is facing today, where each decision has a direct impact on our lives, the only path that can be followed is this, that of working with Calmly, calmly, but very firmly establishing what the rules of the game are because the speculators were and always are,” he said.

For Cecilia Moreau, “The situation is very delicate, but there are still tools and the feeling that in the worst crisis we are experiencing this week, the ship could be righted once again.” “Do not forget that when Sergio took office a few months ago we were evicted and the Government had a week left. The situation stabilizedassured in La990.

Finally, he highlighted Cristina Kirchner as “our main political leader” and when asked about the possibility of Massa being a Kirchnerist presidential candidate, Moreau graphed “If Sergio came to talk about a candidacy at this time, he gives me a kick that I end up in San Isidro… I saw him very worried, busy, obsessed with the subject of the economy. I had no time to speak.”

NA/HB