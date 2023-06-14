Cecilia Strzyzoswk case: Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña sent audios from the police station

Emerenciano Seine and his wife Marcela Acuna, arrested with his son César by disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzoswkthey sent audios of WhatsApp to his political group to order directives to his militants, even though they should be incommunicado for the fact.

Sena and Acuña, powerful social leaders with political ties in Resistencia, appointed former deputy Aurelio Díaz as “political leader” and they asked the members of their group to “do economic activity” because they are “without money”.

In the last hours, audios of the marriage were leaked, which would have been sent from the police stations where they are detained to give directions to the militants and personnel who work in the neighborhood that bears the name of the social leader.

The disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski: her last message, several “powerful” detainees and the mother’s heartbreaking lament

The audios that the detainees sent to their political group

“I tell you, today Aurelio and José Suárez lead the political part of the movement. All the teachers, all the worker and non-worker compañeros, health centers, the library, all the compañeros inside and outside, the picnic areas and everything , hold a permanent meeting and explain this urgent situation“, said Emerenciano Sena.

In the last section of his audio, Sena asked: “Until I just regain my freedom we are like this, do economic activity because we are without money and we need money not only to eat those of us who are detained, but also to buy some things that will be useful. See you mate, until victory.”

Fabiana González, a collaborator of the couple, and her boyfriend, José Obregón, both belonging to the same political space, were also detained and supposedly held incommunicado.

Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother believes that her daughter was killed and asks Capitanich to suspend the STEP

For her part, Acuña remarked: “First of all I am fine, locked up, but fine. Please try to continue the works, what they want here is to stop the works, you have to continue the works as it is. Take care of the spaces, the foundation, the neighborhood, that it is clean, that it is tidy, it has to be as we are.”

According to Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña, this is a “political persecution”since both appear on a ballot from the Chaco Front, aligned with the governor Jorge Capitanich for the primary elections to be held next Sunday in Chaco.

The investigation by Cecilia Strzyzowski was labeled under the cause of femicide

Marcela Acuña: “We are going to get out of here, I don’t know when, but we are going to get out of this”

“We’re going to get out of here, I don’t know when, but let’s get out of thisAcuna said. Finally, the woman suspected of the disappearance of Strzyzoswk, asked that the foundation they have meet and that in the schools “do not strikeexplain what is happening to the parents and carry on as usual.”

“I am happy for you and do not lower your arms,” ​​concluded Acuña, who was dismissed as a candidate for mayor of Resistencia, like her husband, who was running for provincial deputy.

Who is Emereciano Sena

Born in January 1964, Emerenciano Sena entered at the age of 20 as assistant bricklayer in a construction company. Shortly after, he made contact with leaders such as Aurelio Díaz and Víctor Sampayo. That meeting began his political-social career, since together with them he promoted the Naranja Violeta group, an internal line of the UOCRA with which they disputed the union leadership in the nineties.

Sena presented himself as a candidate for provincial deputy

After passing through Naranja Violeta, he founded the MTD General San Martin at a time when unemployment hit hard in Chaco. The protest continued for almost a year, from which the first roadblock in the province was conceived. Thanks to that picket, Sena and his colleagues managed to get some subsidies and social plans to alleviate the crisis.

With the support of the national government through subsidies, the organization of the social leader began to develop productive enterprises. At first they were plantations in rural areas, but later beekeeping, brick making, and pig and poultry raising projects were added.

From masonry laborer to millionaire picketer: who is Emereciano Sena, the social leader detained over the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowksi

After the arrival of Jorge Capitanich to the governorship, the social movement led by Sena obtained some positions in the provincial executive and was later in charge of developing the plan “Shared dreams“. The complex they were building was halfway finished when the corruption scandal broke out, but it was later completed thanks to provincial funds and was baptized as “Emerenciano Neighborhood”.

He “North Warlord”as defined in his autobiographical book, always had a very good connection with Capitanich. So much so that “Coqui” himself witnessed the marriage wedding between Sena and Marcela Acuña on December 7, 2012.

The couple’s son, César Sena, was also arrested for the disappearance of the young woman.

The piquetero leader, who with the arrival of Mauricio Macri at the Casa Rosada launched the United Socialists for Chaco Party, also has a school network.

He was currently a candidate for provincial deputy for the Chaqueño Front, a space that answers to Capitanich. However, your application was deactivated by the Electoral Justice, for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of the 28-year-old girl.

ML / ED