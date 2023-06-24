Home » Cecilia Strzyzowski case: a burned backpack and traces of blood, the findings in the Sena house
Cecilia Strzyzowski case: a burned backpack and traces of blood, the findings in the Sena house

Cecilia Strzyzowski case: a burned backpack and traces of blood, the findings in the Sena house

A team from the Directorate of Criminalistics and Forensic Studies, together with agents from the Criminalistics Unit of the Chaco Group of the National Gendarmerie (GNA), inspected this Saturday, June 24 the house of Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña in Resistance. The result of the expertise was positive: They found blood and a burned backpack that will be analyzed.

The operation at the Sena house focused first on the room where Acuña said she had seen a “bump” similar to a body. Over there luminol tests discovered bloodstains, that will be subjected to studies to determine if they are human.

The “mysterious” asphalt area

Then, in the patio of the house, they found remains of a burnt backpackaccording to sources.

Cecilia Strzyzowski It was last recorded by a security camera on June 2, when he was about to enter the couple’s house.

They analyze the neighborhood of Emerenciano Sena with georadar and dogs

The search continues in the Emerenciano Sena neighborhood, where On June 4, a street of less than 100 meters was paved. The expertise on the paved street was requested by the Special Prosecutor Team (EFE), after the declaration of the person in charge of planning the work, who confirmed that it was carried out between June 3 and 6 and that it had the approval of the Directorate of Resistance Road.

They investigate with georadar an asphalt made between June 3 and 6.

According to the complaint made by the residents of the areathe work was completed during the early hours of the morning, an unusual time for this type of work. For this reason, the area is being investigated using a georadar method.

In addition, the gendarmes brought trained dogs to search for human remains, in order to reinforce the search for Cecilia.

The bones found in the river during the search for Cecilia Strzyzowski would be human

The bones found in the river in the middle of the searches for Cecilia Strzyzowski would be human, according to the Institute of Medicine and Forensic Sciences (IMCIF) of the province of Chaco.

The report was submitted to the Special Prosecutor Team (EFE), and the results of the more specific studies are now awaited. to give a final confirmation.

Horror in Lanús: They murdered an 8-month-old pregnant woman

It could be assumed that it is a bone compatible with a long bone of the metatarsal foot.due to the microscopic characteristics of the three bone fragments, it is suggested that they be subjected to microscopic and DNA molecular biology studies”, indicates the IMCIF report.

And he adds: “At the other end, a spherical surface, which corresponds to the articulation as observed in the metatarsal bones. Here the action of fire is also supposed. It would be from the foot.”

The skeletal remains were found last Tuesday by tactical divers who raked a bed of the Tragadero River, connected with the pig shop of the Emerenciano Sena family. In addition to the skeletal remains, divers found a pendant inside one of the bags.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Gustavo Obregón, the only one of the detainees who gave details of interest to the cause: recounted that on June 6 he took César Sena in his car to a place where he set fire to the young woman’s suitcase and that later, in the family’s pig shop, he discarded the contents of two plastic bags on the banks of the river.

LT

