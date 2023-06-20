Cecilia Strzyzowski case: the Government offers 5 million pesos to whoever provides data

The Ministry of Security of the Nation launched on the night of this Monday, June 19, a reward of 5 million pesos for whom it is provide valuable data for the investigation that seeks to find the whereabouts of Cecilia Strzyzowskithe 28-year-old girl who has been missing since June 1 in Chaco.

The portfolio in charge of Aníbal Fernández indicated that this sum of money will be delivered to “those who allow him to find his whereabouts or clarify the circumstances of his disappearance.”

Disappearance, detainees, clues and obscure versions: the chronology of the Cecilia Strzyzowski case

The poster with the notice has already begun to circulate on social networks along with Cecilia’s data such as her document number and date of birth.

The Ministry of Security of the Nation offers a reward of 5 million pesos to those who provide valuable information on the disappearance of Cecilia.

In it, a telephone number was shared to make anonymous complaints, which is line 134.

Progress in the case for the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski in Chaco

The decision comes hours after the Special Prosecutor Team (EFE), made up of Jorge Cáceres Olivera, Jorge Gómez and Nelia Velázquez, receives the results of the expert reports to continue the search for the young woman.

He Prosecutor Gómez assured that Strzyzowski was murdered on the morning of June 2 spent in the house of the couple made up of the social leader Emerenciano Sena and Marcelo Acuña.

“The people said enough”: Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother led a march and said she wants justice, not revenge

“The conclusion is that Cecilia was killed on June 2 in that house,” he indicated and noted that up to now the son of the couple and husband of the young woman, César Sena, is the perpetrator of the femicide and his parents are participants. necessary.

“César committed a femicide and not his parents, in principle“Gómez expressed in dialogue with the channel All News (TN).

In turn, he remarked that the evidence shows that Cecilia entered the Sena house shortly after 9 in the morning on June 2 “and did not leave by her own means.”

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

