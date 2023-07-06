Home » Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother tells what she knows about the crime
the mother of Cecilia StrzyzowskiGloria Romero, account in the program You in the air of BLACK RIVER RADIO how the investigation into the femicide of his daughter continues, after a new maneuver by the defense of Cesar Sena, the main suspect: they allege that he perceives himself as a woman.

In the last few hours, the version had become known that César Sena perceived himself as a woman so that they do not link his participation in the crime as “femicide”, and to get them to change their place of detention. This information was denied by the lawyer Ricardo Osuna, defender of the main defendant for the femicide of the 28-year-old girl.

In other statements, Gloria Romero, the mother of Cecilia Strzyzowskihad said that “it’s macabre” what they did with their daughter, presumably murdered and dismembered, also called for the “perpetual contempt” of society for the seven detainees for the act.


