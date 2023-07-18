Cecilie Bahnsen and ASICS Unveil Collaboration: The New Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GT-2160 Shoe Collection

ASICS and Danish fashion designer Cecilie Bahnsen have collaborated on a new shoe collection, which was officially released following its debut at the Cecilie Bahnsen autumn and winter show for 2023. The joint shoe, called Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GT-2160, is an innovative fusion of fashion and function.

The GT-2160 shoe model, a classic design by ASICS, served as the base for this collaborative effort. Bahnsen added her signature touch by incorporating the Mary Jane shoe shape, transparent materials, floral patterns, and elements inspired by everyday clothing. The result is a harmonious balance between stylish aesthetics and practicality.

The Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GT-2160 joint series was officially launched on July 5th, 2023, on Cecilie Bahnsen’s official website and MATCHES. Fans of the collaboration can now get their hands on these unique shoes, which come in two color options: black and white.

A worldwide release is scheduled for July 19th, allowing customers from all over the globe to experience the fusion of fashion and sportswear. This collaboration aims to appeal to fashion enthusiasts who appreciate the combination of style and comfort.

Cecilie Bahnsen, known for her romantic and feminine designs, was thrilled to work with ASICS on this project. She saw it as an opportunity to merge her fashion sensibilities with ASICS’ expertise in athletic footwear. Bahnsen believes that fashion should be inclusive and functional, and this collaboration perfectly reflects her vision.

ASICS, a renowned sports and lifestyle brand, recognized Bahnsen’s unique creative approach and saw the collaboration as a chance to innovate and expand their offerings. By teaming up with a fashion designer known for her distinctive style, ASICS aims to captivate a wider audience and bring a fresh perspective to their footwear designs.

The Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GT-2160 collection is expected to be highly sought after by fashion-forward individuals who appreciate the blend of style and functionality. With its release set to reach a global audience, this joint venture between ASICS and Cecilie Bahnsen is set to make waves in the fashion industry.

