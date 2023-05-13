Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS New Limited Custom Sneakers Are Officially On Sale

Continuing the 2023 autumn and winter series cooperation, Copenhagen designer Cecilie Bahnsen reunited with the sports brand ASICS to create GEL-NYC shoes, bringing three color styles through hand-made processing, starting from today’s countless joint names stand out from the project.

For those who are not familiar with Cecilie Bahnsen, she is good at starting from the sensitive and delicate feelings of women, interpreting through monochrome, as well as elements such as lace, bowknot, puffy sleeves, mesh, etc., combined with sculptural bold silhouettes to highlight Nordic aesthetics , presenting clothing that walks between advanced customization and ready-to-wear, while being luxurious and timeless but still eye-catching.

The cooperation between the two parties actually represents a breakthrough. Cecilie Bahnsen believes that sports shoes are undoubtedly one of the best media to inspire alternative vision and reflect the enthusiasm of life. Under her exclusive romance and personal aesthetics, the performance of sports technology has been interpreted unprecedentedly. Refreshing men’s shoes with a sensual edge, each pair takes about a week to make and aims to combine high-level craftsmanship with durable practicality.

The above-mentioned shoes have landed on Dover Street Market London for exclusive sale, limited to 150 pairs; in addition, Hypebeast also released an exclusive interview report to learn more about the creative partners. Interested readers may wish to view the full article.