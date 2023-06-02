Ceferino Reato on dollarization: “It’s like cutting off your hands to avoid spending”

The presidential elections of this 2023 generate expectations given that in the midst of an economic crisis there is uncertainty about the candidates and the proposals they propose and that can reverse the current situation in Argentina. For this reason, this medium interviewed the journalist and director of the Fortuna magazine of Editorial Perfil, Ceferino Crime who spoke about the news of the opposition candidates and about the keys to Javier Milei’s progress ahead of the next elections.

“For me Together for Change still has more chances than Milei to be the next government“Reato admitted. However, he later added:” Although Milei did like a flash, the teams behind him are still not seen. It is true that Menem did the same against Cafiero in ’89 that the internal Menen won, then his economists appeared “.

Javier Milei’s keys to seducing the electorate

Besides, “Milei has a very important characteristic and that is that she found the three points that people care about“said the interviewee. First: “The constitution of a political classthat is, a group of political leaders who seem more focused on their own interests than on helping the people,” he said.

On the other hand, “The insecuritywhich is very important for the poor, middle class and rich people”, explained the journalist and added: “I think it is a decisive issue for so many young people to leave the country”.

Finally, “the inflation that is really a cancer and that with the magical proposal of dollarization finds a cause, a path“, he asserted.

Javier Milei’s dollarization proposal

Regarding whether it is possible to dollarize the local economy, Reato said that “some say that others do, I see it as difficult but it is a technical matter.” “The problem is that there is no anchor to stop inflation.”. “In the convertibility he had found it 1 to 1 and he thinks about doing it in the dollar.”

According to Ceferino Reato, the idea of ​​dollarizing “It is quite dangerous because the country becomes dependent on the dollars it produces, there is nothing else. There is no other possibility.”

“Once you do that, you force the state to spend without a deficit“said the interviewee and added:” If the key is to spend what one has, why not do that and resign the monetary policy that would be dollarization, it’s like cutting off your hands so you don’t spend”. “It’s better not to spend and continue with your hands”.

Key Points Milei Sees and Politics Doesn’t

For the interviewee, Milei raises three issues that politicians are eluding: “First, politics has to be at the service of the people and that is not seen“. On the other hand, “security, this is not a present State, it is an absent State because the best health is private, the best education is private and security is private“. Finally, “inflation, your proposal is very drastic but I believe that many people can vote for it, especially among young people, especially if this crisis worsens“Reato concluded.