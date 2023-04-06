Spring is in harmony, cherry blossoms are falling, the annual job hunting season is coming, and the university campus is full of restlessness. A financial company’s school recruitment advertisement with the theme of “here, every step will have light” was quietly launched on the light box billboards near the canteen entrances, dormitory buildings, and playgrounds of nearly 20 985 and 211 colleges and universities, attracting young students to stop and watch : The fresh and natural comic visuals narrate, showing the first journey of several young people stepping on the ladder of life, step by step…

The visual image differentiated from the school recruitment of traditional financial enterprises impresses the audience of young college students.CEIBS 2024 Excellent Star Campus RecruitmentThe main brand vision of the company has changed the stereotyped image of a serious and “tall” financial enterprise, and instead conveyed information to outstanding young students with a vibrant and dynamic picture style and stories: CEIBS pays attention to and recognizes the growth of the young generation , hoping to accompany more outstanding young people to take every step of the star-studded journey.





Caring, heart-warming, and caring three hearts create a luminous workplace for CEIBS babies

“Sincerity, make life better” is the mission of China Europe Fund. Facing customers, China Europe Fund is committed to providing them with excellent returns and services, and becoming the most trusted asset management company; facing young newcomers in the workplace, China Europe Fund is also It is hoped that through the three “hearts” to create a bright workplace for him/them, and help young people become their shining stars.

Within CEIBS Fund, young people who join the company as fresh graduates are affectionately called “CEIBS babies”.At present, the number of employees of “CEIBS Baby” has exceeded 110, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total number of employees. From the name “CEIBS baby”, it is not difficult to see the company’s care for young newcomers: to create considerate benefits, a warm family atmosphere, and dedicated personal development plans, so that CEIBS babies can continue to thrive and truly interpret “here , with every step there will be light.”





The first heart – caring:China Europe Fund provides 8 subsidies, 11 kinds of holidays, and more welfare benefits such as settlement support, weekly physical examination, EAP psychological assistance, commercial insurance, etc., covering all aspects of young people’s work and life, so that caring care is everywhere.

The second heart – warm heart:The CEIBS Fund has set up mentors to teach, various associations, and public welfare volunteer projects, linking internal and external partners, so that newcomers in the workplace can fully experience the warmth of the CEIBS family.

The third heart – heart:The company has created a smooth career development channel and a comprehensive talent training plan, so that young people can be “seen” every step of the company. Among them, the “Star of Excellence” program tailored for fresh graduates is the first talent development project in the industry that integrates recruitment and training, helping graduates quickly complete the transformation from campus people to workplace people. This project has also won the corporate online learning Recognition of module Oscars, Boao Awards and other awards.

“True, studious, and pursuing” and excellence

According to the Human Resources Department of China Europe Fund, the person in charge of school recruitment said, “The young people needed by China Europe Fund all have a common standard, that is, authenticity, studiousness, and pursuit. This is also closely related to the characteristics of the asset management industry where China Europe Fund is located.”

China Europe Fund focuses on long-term investment performance, focuses on active investment, and speaks with long-term performance. The essence of its business is “truth-seeking”. Mutual trust between partners, thereby improving work efficiency. The asset management industry is changing rapidly, and clients from all walks of life come from all walks of life. Only by continuous learning can we better give back to clients. The quality of “learning” can help newcomers maintain the motivation to keep learning, and continue to create for investors through professional improvement. long term value. “Pursuing” is an essential quality for asset managers. China Europe Fund is committed to providing customers with long-term leading investment returns and services. Asset management is not only a set of numbers, but also the future of investors. To provide investors with first-class performance and high-quality services is the unswerving original intention of China Europe Fund. China Europe Fund hopes that young colleagues will always be with outstanding peers and pursue excellence.

It’s another graduation season, and the students of the 2023 and 2024 classes are about to usher in a major transformation from campus people to professionals. There are always “troubles” on the way of growth, and more care, guidance and help are needed.China Europe Fund’s 2024 campus recruitment starts with the theme of “Here, every step has light”to invite outstanding students, to provide a stage for the younger generation to play freely, and to help them find their own place in the vast starry sky, shine brightly, and achieve a star-studded self.



