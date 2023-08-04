Celebrating 60 Years of The Jetsons: Extra Butter and Crocs’ Futuristic Collaboration

New York Street Store Extra Butter and Crocs Team Up to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of “THE JETSONS”

New York street store, Extra Butter, and American casual shoe brand, Crocs, have joined forces to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the classic cartoon, “THE JETSONS”. This iconic cartoon, which first premiered in 1962 and ran for three seasons on ABC, is being brought back to life with the release of the Crocs Echo Clog.

The Crocs Echo Clog is a futuristic shoe that pays homage to the flying cars featured in “THE JETSONS”. It comes in a striking “Space-Age Green” hue, capturing the essence of the cartoon’s futuristic theme. The shoe also boasts a wave-shaped outsole, which provides increased ventilation during exercise. Additionally, it includes a special Rocket Booster Jibbitz and features a stamp on the shoe hole showcasing cartoon characters along with the Extra Butter logo. To enhance the collaboration’s authenticity, the shoe comes in a specially customized cartoon-themed shoe box.

For fans of “THE JETSONS” and sneaker enthusiasts alike, the Extra Butter x Crocs Echo Clog joint shoes are now available for purchase on the brand’s official website. The shoes are offered in both adult and youth sizes, retailing at $80 and $60, respectively.

With the re-release of “THE JETSONS” inspired shoes, fans of the beloved cartoon can now showcase their love for the series while adding a touch of nostalgia to their footwear collection. Whether you’re an avid sneaker collector or simply a fan of “THE JETSONS”, these Crocs Echo Clogs are a must-have item.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab a pair of these limited edition shoes. Visit the Extra Butter website today to secure your pair and step into the future with style and comfort.