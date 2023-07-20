Home » Celebrating Structure and Silhouette: Alexander McQueen’s Inspiring Fashion Collection
Alexander McQueen Unveils Sophisticated and Simple Collection

London-based luxury fashion brand Alexander McQueen has recently launched its latest collection, showcasing a perfect blend of sophistication and simplicity. With a focus on cut, proportion, and silhouette, the collection explores the structure of fashion, offering a softer and more personal expression.

The collection features rounded or clean shoulders and narrow waistlines, created through traditional wool fabric tailoring. Oversized coats, trench coats, parkas, leather, denim, shirts, shorts, and knee-high boots with utilitarian details are beautifully draped to enhance the wearer’s figure.

The designs in the collection draw inspiration from various sources. Ceremonial embroidery and soft appliquéd Harness elements pay homage to Alexander McQueen’s early classic designs, while the three-dimensional hand-crocheted flowers reference the paintings of the Dutch Old Masters. An abstract crease print, developed by longtime collaborator Simon Ungless, runs throughout the collection, adding a touch of uniqueness to each piece.

Among the highlights of the collection are the double-breasted tailored coats with rounded shoulders in black wool air layer and smoking pants. These are perfectly paired with white cotton poplin shirts and black leather ties, creating a sleek and elegant look.

The collection also offers a variety of other looks, including double-breasted wool and mohair tailored jackets, cargo pants, ruched tailored shorts, and wide lapel tailored jackets. Each piece showcases the brand’s commitment to impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail.

In addition to the clothing line, Alexander McQueen presents a range of accessories to complement the collection. The shoes collection includes black leather stack boots, embossed sole biker boots, Chelsea boots, and derbys, among others. The jewelry line features evening rings, ear clips, cuff bracelets, necklaces, and chokers with knotted designs in various metals and lacquer. Collection also includes beautifully crafted black leather Edge Duffle bags and Grip Shopper bags.

The latest collection from Alexander McQueen demonstrates the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining contemporary fashion. It showcases a perfect blend of sophistication, simplicity, and innovative design elements, reflecting the brand’s legacy as a trendsetter in the fashion industry.

