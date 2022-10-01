Home Entertainment Celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the motherland, Liu Shishi, Yang Mi, Zhao Liying, Zhu Yilong and other 100 stars sent messages to send blessings_Hu Ge_Country_Zhao Liying
Celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the motherland, Liu Shishi, Yang Mi, Zhao Liying, Zhu Yilong and other 100 stars sent messages to send blessings_Hu Ge_Country_Zhao Liying

Original title: Celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the motherland, Liu Shishi, Yang Mi, Zhao Liying, Zhu Yilong and other hundreds of stars sent messages to send blessings

Sohu Entertainment News October 1, 2022 marks the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The stars forwarded the post of “CCTV News“, wishing the new China a happy birthday, prosperity and strength, and the country and the country.

Xiao Zhan, Wang Yibo, Gong Jun, Li Xian, Liu Yuxin, and Cai Xukun sent blessings to the motherland.

Dilireba, Gao Weiguang, Liu Yuning, Hua Chenyu, Zhang Yixing and Zhu Yilong sent blessings to the motherland.

Zhao Liying, Yang Zi, Wang Junkai, Wu Lei, and Yi Yang Qianxi sent blessings to the motherland.

Wang Yuan, Lu Han and Zhou Shen sent blessings to the motherland.

Xu Kai, Yang Mi, and Ren Jialun sent blessings to the motherland.

Song Qian, Yang Yang, Huang Jingyu, and Hou Minghao wrote: “I wish the country prosperity and strength, and the country’s prosperity and prosperity.”

Li Yitong and Yu Wenwen wrote: “Bless the country with prosperity and strength.”

Bai Jingting, Wang Sulong and Yu Shuxin sincerely wish the motherland a happy birthday.

Wang Jiaer, Rainie Yang and Huang Minghao celebrated their motherland’s birthday.

Li Qin, Zhang Binbin and Fan Chengcheng wish the motherland prosperity.

Bailu, Guan Xiaotong, Zhang Xincheng, Liu Shishi and Yang Ying sent blessings to the motherland respectively.

Hu Ge, Meng Jia, and Song Weilong wrote to confess to the motherland.

Zhang Linghe, Hu Ge, Zhang Yifan, and William Chan wrote: “I love you China“.

See also  Ennio Capasa restarts from Milan with a brand between tailoring and hi tech

Xu Xinchi, Yang Chaoyue, Dong Sicheng and other younger generations also sent their blessings to the motherland.

Actors and singers such as Qin Junjie, Zhou Bichang and Liu Haoran also sent their blessings.

