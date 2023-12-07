Celebrating the Red Rock Spirit: Chongqing’s Literary and Art Volunteer Service Project

Chongqing Hosts “Literature and Art Enter Thousands of Families” Event

Hualong Net News reported on December 7th that the Chongqing Federation of Literary and Art Circles hosted the “Literature and Art Enter Thousands of Families to Health You, Me and Him” event, as well as “Promote the Red Rock Spirit and Inherit the Red Gene”. The event showcased the results of the Civilized Practice Literary and Art Volunteer Service Project, held in Biquan Street, Bishan District.

The event featured captivating performances including “Into the Little Carrot Head”, “Sister Jiang Gets on the Boat”, “At This Moment”, “A Pot of Old Wine”, and “Three Life Flowers”. Each performance vividly portrayed the revolutionary spirit of Hongyan, allowing the audience to deeply connect with the struggle and indomitable beliefs of the ancestors. The audience resonated with the heroic spirit of the revolutionary martyrs and their unwavering ideals and beliefs.

Bishan District has been actively promoting mass cultural activities, such as “The People’s Big Stage·’Bi’ will be more exciting”, as part of the “Literature and Art Enter Thousands of Families to Health You, Me and Others” new era civilized practice voluntary service project. The district has organized over 180 cultural and artistic activities, enriching cultural construction at the grassroots level and bringing a sense of gain and happiness to the masses through culture and art.

The event was a testament to the commitment of Chongqing to promote literature, art, and cultural activities, enriching the lives of the community and preserving the revolutionary spirit of the past.