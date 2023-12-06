Celebrity Couple Nacho and Melany Mille Prepare for Arrival of Second Daughter

Nacho and Melany Mille are preparing to welcome their second daughter, Melina, into the world. The couple, who already have a daughter named Mya Michelle, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their new family member.

In October, the couple hosted a beautiful Baby Shower to celebrate the impending arrival of Melina. The event was attended by Nacho’s children with dancer Inger Devera, as well as their friends and family. The couple expressed their excitement for their growing family and the love they have for their children.

The couple recently participated in a photo session to capture the happiness and anticipation of their growing family. The photos, taken by Arevalos Photography, show Nacho, Melany, and Mya hugging Melany’s baby bump. The proud parents expressed their love and excitement for their new addition through heartfelt messages on social media.

Melany also shared photos of herself looking radiant and blissful as she nears the end of her pregnancy. In the photos, she is seen embracing her growing belly, while Mya is shown affectionately kissing her mom’s belly. Melany expressed her joy and gratitude for her daughters, calling them a driving force in her life.

The Mendoza Mille family is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their newest member, and they can’t wait to welcome Melina into their loving home.

