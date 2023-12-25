Celebrity Love in 2023: Heartbreak and New Romances

In 2023, many famous couples called it quits, leaving fans heartbroken. Celebrities such as Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and Ricky Martin and John Yosef all decided to go their separate ways. However, as the year comes to a close, love is also in the air for other celebrities who are apparently ringing in the holidays together as a couple.

One of the most talked-about romances of 2023 is between singer Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce. The couple confirmed their relationship in October after months of speculation and have since been spotted attending each other’s events and concerts, demonstrating their love and support for one another.

Another unexpected pairing that caught fans off guard is between singer Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco. Gomez shared a romantic photo with Blanco, confirming their relationship and expressing her love and adoration for him on social media. The union between the two stars has garnered widespread attention and support from fans.

Kylie Jenner, who was previously in a high-profile relationship with Travis Scott, has also made headlines with her new beau, actor Timothée Chalamet. The couple was first spotted publicly displaying their affection during Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles and has continued to show their love for one another at various public events.

Other celebrities who have found love this year include Ariana Grande and actor Ethan Slater, Emma Corrin and Rami Malek, and Sophie Turner, who separated from Joe Jonas, and Peregrine Pearson. Turner was recently photographed sharing a kiss with Pearson in Paris, sparking romance rumors between the two.

These new celebrity couples have given fans plenty to talk about in 2023. Whether these relationships will stand the test of time or crumble like those that came before them remains to be seen, but they have certainly added an extra element of intrigue to the year. As 2023 comes to a close, fans are left wondering if these romances will continue to heat up in the new year.

Share this: Facebook

X

