CELESTE – Another new single including video for the EP release

French extreme metal avant-gardists CELESTE have released a video for their new single “Plisse les yeux jusqu’au sang,” another song from their new “EP Epilogue(s),” out today via Nuclear Blast Records.

The EP contains three exclusive bonus tracks from her last album Assassine(s) (2022). Epilogue(s) is a wonderful conclusion to the transformative journey CELESTE embarked on two years ago. CELESTE once again push the boundaries of heavy music and deliver a soundscape of breathtaking diversity that immerses the listener in a realm where ethereal melodies meet raw power. Prepare to be captivated by the band’s artistic vision as it reaches its peak and leaves an indelible mark on your musical soul.

And now embark on a captivating cinematic journey with the video for ‘Plisse les yeux jusqu’au sang’, a song in which CELESTE combine haunting melodic textures with probably their heaviest riffs to date.

CELESTE – EPILOGUE(S)

01. It Empties Slowly

02. Squint Your Eyes Until They Bleed

03. With Idle Hands

About CELESTE:

With more than 500 shows around the world, including performances at several prestigious festivals, theaters and extreme music venues (Hellfest, Roskilde, Copenhell, SummerBreeze, Brutal Assault, Roadburn, Psycho Las Vegas…), an EP and six albums, CELESTE managed to create their own musical atmosphere and are now considered one of the most important bands in the “French Avant-Garde Black Metal” scene.

CELESTE is:

Johan Girardeau – Vocals & Bass

Guillaume Rieth – Guitar

Antoine Royer – Drums

Sébastien Ducotte – Guitar

