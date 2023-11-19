Celeste – Epilogue​(​s) – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on November 19, 2023 in EP

Other bands now release spontaneously from one day to the next, Celeste After the first announcement of a new EP, they had to wait almost half a year until they released it Epilogue(s) the hater Murder(s) chasing.

Even this relatively long lead time shouldn’t affect the element of surprise in the final song – With Idle Hands – prepare this EP, even if the English-language title already represents a certain break with the standardized ones Celeste– The convention spoiled.

The cobbler will stay until then Epilogue(s) but for two-thirds of the playing time it’s just about its performance, continues seamlessly from the Nuclear Blast debut from 2022 in terms of style, sound and production technology, but above all in terms of quality, without causing any real surprises: ideal!

The clearer staging by Chris Edrich continues to allow for more nuances in the French nihilists’ signature sound; the epochal arcs of tension, above the infernal blast beats and the black metal aesthetic, especially in the sweeping guitar walls, have a threatening grandeur in the pitch-black darkness full of poisonous malice. The shades of black are more clearly defined, the dynamics offer a more variable space – most clearly heard in the picturesque, desperate finale of the post-metallic Squint your eyes until they bleedafter already It empties slowly has put all the virtues of the French on a pedestal, and Epilogue(s) ad hoc, exactly in line with expectations, making it an elementary addition to the discography.

And then it comes With Idle Handswhich not only falls outside the scope of this EP, but also the previous canon of the discography: Here the aggressors play with the elegiac clear vocals of The mane-Man Timothy Heck a soft, forgiving Shoe/Doomgaze a la Spotlights in the sustained reverb calm, embalming heaviness, graceful and flat.

The songwriting may, strictly speaking, be pleasant and predictable, especially so much more simply structured than the band’s classic material, but it is in its harmony and atmosphere With Idle Hands (entirely from Omit trained) more than just pleasant, simply beautiful and a bit majestic, especially since the uplifting chorus is a loop that works excellently in itself as an instant catchy tune around this possible initial spark of a paradigm shift in the Celeste-Cosmos draws.

Epilogue(s) by CELESTE

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Facebook

X

