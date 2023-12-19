Celine Dion Battles Rare Neurological Illness, Forced to Pause Performances

Renowned singer Celine Dion is facing a serious struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that has forced her to suspend her performances indefinitely. The Canadian artist, known for hit songs like “My Heart Will Go On,” has lost control of her muscles due to the progressive nature of the illness, impacting her mobility. Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, shared the news, expressing concern for Celine’s future in the music industry despite her determination and work ethic. The illness has also led to the cancellation of her “Courage” world tour. Despite receiving an outpouring of support through the Fondation Maman Dion, hopes for improvement are slim, with the best researchers in the field unable to offer a solution. Earlier this month, Celine publicly shared her fight against the condition on Instagram, dispelling rumors about her health and reaffirming her determination to return to the stage.

