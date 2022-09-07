Since the launch of the CELINE couture fragrance collection in 2019, the concept of perfumery inspired by fashion designers has been maintained. Along the unique trajectory of HEDI SLIMANE’s life, unearth the olfactory imprints that exist in a specific time and space, from the familiar home to his high fashion studio.

Like everything in the CELINE Haute Couture collection, each scented candle is crafted with the excellence and tradition of French haute couture fragrances. Under the personal guidance of HEDI SLIMANE, the perfumers and wax makers bring craftsmanship and ingenuity to the extreme at every step of candle making.

INVENTORY 臻藏思韵

PALIMPSESTE

PAPIERS FROISSÉS CRAFTED LOVE LETTER

TAMBOUR NOIR float echo

GRANDS LYS Silent Night Agarwood

NIGHTCLUBBING

HEDI SLIMANEpersonal imprint

This collection of scented candles decodes the Parisian fashion designer’s cherished themes and style secrets: both the timeless elegance of the house and French heritage and cultural heritage are essential elements. The olfactory expression that started with CELINE Haute Couture has expanded into a whole new area with the launch of the second ever collection of CELINE Haute Couture.

The new scented candles take the elegance and sophistication of the Haute Couture collection to a new level of neoclassical elegance. The personal experiences and memories of fashion designers are perfectly integrated with French tradition and history. Natural materials are selected for each note to create a delicate and unique harmony of aromas. The eight candles embody the olfactory memory of different emotions. While creating a warm atmosphere, they also leave a long aftertaste in the memory.

Chapter 2 of the Scent Log

The scented candle collection, like its previous fragrance collections, continues to be inspired by the fashion designer’s olfactory memory. While continuing the tradition of haute couture perfume, the designer has opened up a new dimension and launched a series of scented candles.

The core inspiration remains the unique atmosphere and private moments that designers hold dear. It’s the scent memory abstracted from the familiar home, whether it’s an apartment in Paris or a villa in Beverly Hills. A late-night square, or a haute couture studio filled with the smell of fabrics and silence. These exclusive memories, together with the precious details, reshape the past. The ballads of the 1960s echoed through California nights, with thin strings of old letters, bourbon in a crystal decanter. Everything seems to be a soft whisper reading a novel or a poem softly, Baudelaire, Rimbaud, Cocteau, Hussman…

In order to create a consistent scent, HEDI SLIMANE once again invited the perfumer who created the Haute Couture collection. Their dedication and careful modulation will bring this olfactory memory to life.

CELINE haute couture perfume

Scented candle series

Fragrance continues

The new scented candle collection is in line with the scent of the Haute Couture collection. The captivating pink notes are common to all scented candles, from which they develop their own unique nuances. Vanilla notes follow white iris and tree moss, while bourbon harmonizes leading spice and immortal floral notes. Over time, the aroma diffuses through the air, leaving an invisible and soundless rhythm on familiar objects.

Candle maker’s ingenuity

The CELINE scented candle series adheres to the exquisite French craftsmanship, ingeniously integrates craftsmanship and technology, and connects experience and smell.

Each scented candle is made by a candle maker through meticulous and complicated processes. The French candle maker selected by CELINE is unique because he is also a perfumer. Knowing both candle making and fragrance allows him to formulate custom formulations of 6 to 7 waxes and oils for each concentrate. The diameter of the wick has also been redesigned for the best olfactory experience and diffusion.

The production phase is also designed to reproduce the notes, preserving the characteristics of the ingredients selected by the perfumer:

1. Cast slowly and let stand for 24 hours before surface polishing.

2. Small batch production, each batch is up to 1000 pieces.

3. Produce one by one, avoid the concentrated essence being heated for more than 1 hour during mixing with wax and oil.

4. Cool naturally, let the wax solidify naturally to better combine with the essence.

Package Design

The candle cup is designed by HEDI SLIMANE, and the container itself is a masterpiece of French glass craftsmanship. The multi-faceted design of the candle cup echoes the delicate lines of the haute couture perfume bottle. Made of overall stained black glass, inspired by the faceted silver goblets of the 18th century.

The body of the scented candle is black, which matches the color of the candle cup.

The box and label of the incense candles are made of “grainy” special paper and are embossed with 17th century interior moldings. Inspired by the wooden panelling of CELINE’s headquarters in Paris (16 rue Vivian, Paris), the original THE HÔTEL COLBERT DE TORCY.

The top of the box is embossed with CELINE’s Arc de Triomphe series logo. This logo comes from the personal experience of the brand founder. One day, she accidentally discovered the pattern on the chain around the Arc de Triomphe, much like the initials of her initial C. This element subtly links the product to the brand history.

Incense Candle Accessories

COLLECTION MAISON CELINE has also added a series of accessories to match candles: candle flower scissors, wick scissors, candle cup lids, cup holders, TRIOMPHE logo canvas matchboxes, etc.

These sophisticated accessories evoke the tradition of “room fragrance”. There was a period in French history when scented items were found everywhere in everyday life, along with the etiquette that went with them. These have been passed down over a hundred years, and awakening them is also a tribute to the refined rituals of French culture and long history.