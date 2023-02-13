Hedi Slimane is in charge of the CELINE HOMME 2023 winter men’s wear show, which recently kicked off at the legendary LE PALACE (Paris Theater) in Paris. Opportunity to successfully capture important memories from memory fragments and inject them into artistic creation.

Officially, the place is gracious and special to Hedi Slimane. From the age of 16, he spent most of his youthful nights here. LE PALACE is a place of special significance. Its existence greatly enlivened the nightlife in Paris at that time, and once attracted Yves Saint Laurent and Grace Jones, Prince, Karl Lagerfeld, Andy Warhol, Serge Gainsbourg, Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, etc. Celebrities indulged in masquerade balls and live shows, and it was one of the first gay clubs in Paris, which inspired Hedi to become a fashion designer.

The show music “Girl” comes from Suicide, an American rock band that flourished in the 1970s. The first album of the same name is a classic anthem of the CBGB punk era movement, and it is also the record collection of countless generations of music fans. Suicide consists of instrumentalist Martin Rev and visual artist and vocalist Alan Vega, whose unrivaled vocal chemistry yields a visionary production.

Today, these electronic and electronic rock music cultures that emerged in Paris, London, New York and other big cities in the 2000s are being discovered by the younger generation. Hedi Slimane delves into the trend and pays homage to legendary New York proto-punk band Suicide.

The core item of this winter 2023 men’s collection is CELINE skinny black leather pants, paired with two other leather items-a motorcycle jacket and a racing jacket decorated with custom rivets or rhinestones. CELINE coats are available in oversized silhouettes in cashmere or English tweed woven on traditional looms. A slightly padded suit with cropped flared trousers. Oversized coats in leopard and tiger prints are crafted from shearling and wool.

In addition, all embroidery is handmade in Paris ateliers. Models in the show sprayed the NIGHTCLUBBING perfume of CELINE’s high-end perfume series and stepped onto the runway. In addition, there are also limited edition single products that pay tribute to the legendary era of LE PALACE.