Home » Cellars: 7 creative ideas from CASACOR to store wines at home
Entertainment

Cellars: 7 creative ideas from CASACOR to store wines at home

by admin
Cellars: 7 creative ideas from CASACOR to store wines at home

Leo Shehtman – Memories. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Adriano Pacelli/CASACOR)

Receiving friends at home is a practice that crosses generations and for this very reason homes have been adapting more and more to special occasions. Proof of this are the wineries, which are more popular than ever. The growth of home bar is closely linked to practicality and sophistication, which is a key part of the corner of drinks.

And as it should be, many CASACOR specialists bet on the trend at this year’s shows: in the gallery below, you can see the most casual and elegant models that were present in the 2023 projects. Check it out!

Do you want to receive more news about architecture, art, design and landscaping? Assine a Newsletter!

Subscription successful!

You will receive our newsletters in the morning from Monday to Friday.

Continues after advertising

See also  The Catholic Culture Podcast: 125 - St. Joseph in Art History

You may also like

How to get the Prime Gaming pack on...

Members of Wang Yuwen’s new drama “Small Swifts...

Handmade ceramic dolls are a cultural legacy of...

The whimsical “Crazy Elemental City”, but only dared...

EXO’s 7th regular album comeback D-10 will release...

Milan Furniture Fair: download content with insights from...

Mu Gaodi MOBI GARDEN joins hands with 2023...

learn how to beautify your home with this...

Country house with spa, gourmet area, cinema and...

Ye Qian: Based on the land under his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy