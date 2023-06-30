Cellars: 7 creative ideas from CASACOR to store wines at home

Leo Shehtman – Memories. CASACOR São Paulo 2023 project. (Adriano Pacelli/CASACOR)

Receiving friends at home is a practice that crosses generations and for this very reason homes have been adapting more and more to special occasions. Proof of this are the wineries, which are more popular than ever. The growth of home bar is closely linked to practicality and sophistication, which is a key part of the corner of drinks.

And as it should be, many CASACOR specialists bet on the trend at this year’s shows: in the gallery below, you can see the most casual and elegant models that were present in the 2023 projects. Check it out!

