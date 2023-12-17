Home » Central and Platense are already playing the final of the League Cup in Santiago del Estero
Central and Platense are already playing the final of the League Cup in Santiago del Estero

Central and Platense are already playing the final of the League Cup in Santiago del Estero

Rosario Central and Platense play the final of the League Cup Professional in Santiago del Estero, with the hope of crowning a year in which Both started with the mission of getting away from relegation and today they are in the fight for a title.

The match that will consecrate a new Argentine soccer champion, which if it were Calamar would be something unprecedented, It is played from 9 p.m. at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadiumin the capital of Santiago.

He referee of the final is Nicolás Ramírez and television will be in charge of ESPN Premium y TNT Sports. In case of equalizing in the 90 minutes, There will be extra time and if equality persists it will be defined with kicks from the penalty spot..

Central vs. Platense: the match


