Central Opera House’s music master class enters Hong Kong PolyU campus – Hong Kong and Macau News – China Jingwei

Central Opera House's music master class enters Hong Kong PolyU campus

Central Opera House's music master class enters Hong Kong PolyU campus

Music master class exchange scene.Provided by the organizer

Chinanews.com, Hong Kong, May 8th. The music master class of the Central Opera House, a series of activities hosted by the Bauhinia Cultural Group, was held at the Jiang Zhen Theater of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on the 8th. Artists from the Central Opera House and Teachers and students interact.

The topic of music masters is “The application of bel canto in singing Chinese and foreign songs”. Three artists, the national first-class actor and soprano singer You Hongfei, the tenor singer Li Xiang, and the tenor singer Xu Sen, sang for the teachers and students on the spot. guide.

Music master class exchange scene.Provided by the organizer

Music master class exchange scene.Provided by the organizer

In this music master class, the three artists used their rich artistic experience and superb professional skills to provide teachers and students with targeted guidance on pronunciation, articulation, work processing, etc., and jointly comprehend the art of bel canto singing. The artists led everyone to carefully observe their own voice and pronunciation movements, and correct and guide them on the spot.

Many students lamented that they deeply felt the rigor and dedication of professional artists and benefited a lot. The organizer stated that the music master class provided Hong Kong youth with a rare learning opportunity and artistic experience, and played a positive role in promoting cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries.

A group photo of teachers, students and artists attending the music master class.Provided by the organizer

A group photo of teachers, students and artists attending the music master class.Provided by the organizer

It is reported that the series of activities of “National Flavors and Rhythm Floating in the Xiangjiang River” invited national troupes and local excellent troupes to perform in Hong Kong with programs of national first-class performance level. The Central Opera House is the first mainland national-level art troupe to come to Hong Kong after the establishment of the new brand “National Style and National Rhythm Floating in the Xiangjiang River”. (over)

Source: Chinanews.com


Editor in charge: Hou Zhe

