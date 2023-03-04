Since the 2020 pandemic, it has certainly affected many sectors, including the economy in Indonesia. As a discussion to continue to regulate the flow of the economy in Indonesia, of course there must be a strategy used so as not to get stuck in the decline in people’s purchasing power.

Being the CEO of a company is not easy, especially with the impact of a pandemic, you have to rack your brains so that you can continue to provide jobs for the community as well as income for the welfare of employees. There are about 100 CEOs of well-known companies in Indonesia joined in a big meeting at the Presidential Palace. What was discussed and how much influence did it have on the nation’s economy?

Companies that are starting a business, or those that are already large, of course, are the center of attention, namely a CEO (Chief Executive Officer) who is professional and has a variety of appropriate skills in managing the company.

Not only that, the CEO must also be able to inspire his employees properly because in this position, he is responsible for making policies and maintaining the quality of work of employees.

As was the example set by the CEOs who attended, Kompas100 CEO Forum 2022. An event which this year is the 13th holding that adopts the trifecta concept, collaborating three generations of economic drivers from various industrial sectors.

What is the Trifecta Concept?

The tickle down effect is an economic concept adopted by the United States in the framework of economic development. This concept is an economic theory introduced by Albert Hirschman and popularized by Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the United States who was supported by the Republican Party at that time.*

The concept of the trickle down effect is to provide concessions to the rich or owners of capital which will ultimately encourage economic growth. The focus of economic policy should be on their class according to the policy. By doing so, they will create more employment and income opportunities, which will have an impact on the poor and the country.*

Kompas100 CEO Forum will discuss various topics, including economic conditions, energy and food. Including the transformation of health services to digitalization in the metaverse era.

The President Director of JNE, Mr. M. Feriadi Soeprapto, was present at the event which was attended by CEOs from various business industries in the country. It’s no wonder that he is indeed one of the top achievers of CEOs, where during his leadership, JNE made many proud achievements. including the 50 Best CEO 2022 Awards “Employee’s Choice” for the logistics courier service company category.

Preparation In Economic Recovery 2023

In organizing the event, on this occasion a panel discussion was also held with the theme “Bringing Light in a Challenging Year”: 7 Steps to Navigating the 2023 Recovery, which presented:

• Mr. Airlangga Hartarto as Coordinating Minister for the Economy of the Republic of Indonesia

• Mr. Mahfud MD as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia

• Mrs. Sri Mulyani as Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia.

there needs to be cooperation between the government and the business world who synergize and choose to be proactive in facing the year 2023 which is full of challenges. Moreover, Indonesia has resilience, basic capital, and the ability to navigate recovery

This proactive paradigm became a common view among government officials and business actors throughout the Kompas100 CEO Forum powered by East Ventures series which took place from August to December. Carrying the theme “Making Light in a Challenging Year”, the Kompas100 CEO Forum at the State Palace, Friday (2/12/2022), was the highlight of the event which strengthened this shared perspective.

The information conveyed by President Joko Widodo in his briefing in front of 96 company leaders and 10 regional heads at the State Palace urged the business world to be optimistic in facing 2023. This was conveyed with an emphasis on all parties remaining alert and careful by basing optimism on four factors:

Indonesia is rich in natural resources Has great human resources RI has a large market, including the ASEAN market with an accumulated population of around 600 million people Indonesia is located on a busy trade route

The government is targeting Indonesia’s economic growth in 2023 of 5.3 percent. “The 2023 economic growth is estimated at 5.3 percent. We will make maximum efforts to maintain the sustainability of strengthening the national economy,” said the President.

Source: kompas.id

The President said that the growth rate was based on considerations of the latest national economic dynamics, the development agenda to be achieved, as well as the potential risks and challenges faced.

To meet the economic growth target, the Head of State continued, the government will continue to encourage a consistent expansion of production to create as many jobs as possible.

Quoted in the President’s speech, And, I also need to say, we shouldn’t be pessimistic about a country this big. Wake up more or less if now in dollars it’s only USD29 billion (billion), why are we nervous? Approximately Rp. 460 trillion in rupiah. Yesterday, we financed for COVID-19 up to IDR 1,700 trillion. This is sometimes the way we think we don’t understand, sometimes we are invited to always be pessimistic. No, I would like to invite all of you and all the people to be optimistic, to be optimistic, because our capital is there and we have that potential.

The great hope is of course for the community to support the government’s efforts so that the existing strategy can be realized, the economy is recovering and harmony is created between communities in Indonesia. For this reason, I also hope that as citizens the government will make real efforts so that it can continue to create various movements that improve the community’s economy.