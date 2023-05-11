Cerruti criticized the Court and pointed to the CEO of JP Morgan

Gabriella Cerruti He gave a new press conference on the morning of this Thursday, May 11, and said that the Judiciary “governs itself.” He thus criticized the injunction that he ordered suspend the elections in San Juan and Tucuman. The presidential spokeswoman also responded to the criticism that the CEO of JP Morgan bank held last Tuesday at the meeting of the United States Chamber of Commerce in Argentina (AmCham).

Before beginning with the answers to the accredited journalists, Cerruti detailed some positive numbers of the national economy. “You are not going to say things that are right, that’s why we say them,” he said towards the end of his speech, criticizing the media.

Within this framework, the spokesperson maintained that the registered work index marked 31 months of consecutive growth, stressed that there are 250,000 fewer workers who pay income tax, stated that industrial activity grew 2.6% in the first quarter (marking its best figures since 2018) and added that Vaca Muerta closed with the largest crude oil production in 14 years.

Asked about the statements of the local CEO of the North American bank JP Morgan, Facundo Gomez Minujinwho said this week that the country is “on the brink of a new crisis”, Cerruti said: “Whoever said that we are on the brink of a crisis was someone from JP Morgan and that they were part of the debacle of the government of Mauricio Macri when, Even though he was president, they decided to take a number of dollars out of the country.”

“They are part of the machinery that generates speculation, bullfights and a parallel reality that ends up taking shape because they generate expectations.”, lashed out the spokeswoman for President Alberto Fernández.

In another passage, Cerruti was consulted for the inflation number that the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) will announce this Friday, a figure that in March reached 7.7%. “Inflation is a multi-causal phenomenon, tied to expectations,” she explained.

“Public noise generates indiscriminate remarking, especially in smaller places. We have two problems: inflation and the dispersion of prices between what can be controlled and small businesses, where much more is emphasized. This makes everyday life difficult,” he continued.

Then, without specifying, he spoke of the week where financial dollars soared and the bluealleging that “there were people who made a lot of money, some of them alive made several dollars of profit for that invented race”.

The government’s criticism of the Supreme Court and Massa’s opinion on the PASO

The decision of the highest court to suspend the elections that were agreed for next Sunday, May 14 in San Juan and Tucumán was also the subject of consultation at the press conference.

On this, Cerruti used the characterization that Cristina Fernández de Kirchner made before leaving her presidency on the Judiciary, which she baptized as a party power. “The Judicial Party has become a power that governs itself and that tries to advance on the others”, questioned the Spokesperson.

On the other hand, he considered that proposing a reform of the Court “is very difficult” because “they can decide if they agree or not with the removal of their privileges.”

This week at the Amcham event, the judge Horace Rosatti He spoke about the “uncontrolled emission” carried out by the National Government and stressed that this decision ends the power of the national currency. On Wednesday on the national chain, Alberto Fernández answered him saying that he “does not have the powers or capacity” to comment on the issue, given his position in the Judiciary.

In this regard, Cerruti said: “Just as their clothes are torn when someone from the Executive gives an opinion on a judicial issue, that the president of the Court believes that he can give an opinion on what the Government has to do with the economy… there yes that there is a very important lack of division of powers.”

Finally, he spoke about Sergio Massa’s position of not holding a primary among the candidates of the Frente de Todos. According to the Minister of Economy, it would generate a “sterile” discussion that would further weaken the government administration.

“It is not a question of giving in or not giving in. The President fixed his position. It is part of the internal debate, ”said the Spokesperson, claiming that“ it is not new ”that Massa raised her dissent because she had already made it transparent.

