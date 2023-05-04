Cerruti’s furious trip and his scandal with three other travelers

Argentina offers high inflation, zero reserves and exorbitant interest rates. Almost a sub-Saharan paradise. Also a multi-headed government and, above all, civil servant women who undress him in a sultry striptease. Every time. Just one example to reveal: the last shared trip, half way, between President Fernández and his Minister of Economy, Massa, to beg the Brazilian Lula for credit facilities so that his country’s companies can sell to Argentina. Regardless of the result, the scandal of four women matters —one in particular— members of the official delegation. Scenes from the life of the genre.

Starting with the protagonist, the spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti, who had delicious skirmishes with three other travelers in an embarrassing competition of titles, clothes, locations and protocol. Before boarding Tango 04 the skirmishes had already started. It is that the ambassador and presidential candidate, Daniel Scioliit occurred to him opportunely —in a thrifty plan, of course— include in the official package his eldest daughter, the youngest and, by the way, the maid and babysitter. It seemed exaggerated to the minister Toulouse Peacewho claimed Scioli for the irregular family load that even exposed him to his hated rival in the inmate, Massa.

“You have to take care of yourself, if it transcends it would do you harm for the campaign, the media can have a party”she grumbled at him with a friendly and maternal air. They eventually play on the same internal team. So, Cerruti intervened, ordering — “I’ll take care of the media”—and sent the new expert in social plans to take care of her issues. “L’Etat c’est moi”, she seemed to repeat herself. First heart attack among the girls.

The trip of the Argentine entourage to Brazil.

The mistake continued when the delegation descended in Brasilia. Whether by forgetfulness or premeditation, Tolosa Paz was not summoned to share the group’s photograph with the President. Enraged, the marginalized complained to the organizer Cerrutiwho did not take responsibility for the mistake and told her that she should be more attentive, that she was not there to contemplate what her traveling companions were doing or not doing: “If you went to get the bags, fuck you.”

They raised the tone and Alberto should have intervened: “Please, lower your tone”. A claim on which he would later insist, since at that point bad taste was advancing, particularly by various qualifiers. For example, the maleficent nickname that was given to the minister on her presumed physical constitution of polyurethane —“the plastic girl”, they accused him -, to that insidious author they responded with damage to his admired ministerial Gómez Alcorta, whom his male rival now treats as “her-bivora” for a supposed vegan inclination, not to “eat old meat”. People who have plenty of time.

twilight stars

The climax of the Cerruti, its culminating point, appeared later, on arrival at dinner. Both she and Tolosa Paz got involved in the same color of the dress to seduce Lula, furious vermilion, an unhappy coincidence between them and not exactly loving crushes. To top it all off, the Brazilian head of state himself took it upon himself to review the list of guests for the extended meeting that followed his 45-minute meeting with Alberto, and then the dinner. He read the names aloud and asked: “Who is Gabriel Cerruti?”. They told him the error in the reading and that it was the Argentine spokeswoman. So, crossed out the last name, said “does not participate”and maintained that the first meeting was for work, just like dinner, that no link to the media was needed.

Ignoring that instruction from Lula, Cerruti was offended when she found out that she had been removed and, angry, charged against the person in charge of the protocol of the Casa Rosada shouting: “You took me out, who do you think you are”, rebuked a short-tempered woman named Altamirano. Answer: “Look, Gabriela, this is a meeting of ministers, you are not qualified”. Hot and somewhat red, the spokeswoman shouted: “I have the rank of minister.” To which she had to attend another flamboyant reply: “You will have rank, but you are not a minister”. In the restlessness, again Alberto had to get mired in other people’s brawls: “End the discussion, stop Gabriela, stop”. irreducible, the spokesperson still got into the work meeting and, since she did not have a place, she furiously settled in the second row of the translators, without asking for permission or authorization. Since no one wanted to get involved in arguments anymore, they let her stay in her vermilion dress. If even Minister De Mendiguren, dispensed with for lack of location, she left the premises with dignity.

Gabriella Cerruti.

Of course the best was missing: by order of Lula, as it was written, Cerruti was removed from the menu for guests at the banquet, which caused a new outburst from the officialfeminine hot flashes and an even more heated indignation when in the seat that he imagined for her at the gala, Cerruti discovered that Lorena Scioli, the ambassador’s daughter, supported her buttocks. “What! She does and I don’t!” And yes, it was. Courtesy of Lula against the insolence of the spokesperson. In Brazil it is not Louis XIV.

As if this anecdotary is not enough of Argentine amateurism, Fernández returned in Tango 04 and Massa continued the visit with other audiences to return in another device with his companions. Lula said that there was no money to lend, but he would do something to improve sales of Brazilian products in Argentina that lost market due to the Chinese. Import credits tied to his currency, surely. Just like the Chinese with the yuan.