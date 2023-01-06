LAS VEGAS – The Consumer Electronics Show (January 5-8) does not disappoint and once again this year, among the crowded pavilions of the great event, the car of the future takes shape in Las Vegas. A far from remote tomorrow, indeed in many ways already begun, in which the car is the absolute protagonist of the digital world.



Arnold Schwarzenegger and Oliver Zipse, Ceo BMW

“The car with a digital soul” is born, therefore, as Oliver Zipse, the world‘s number one, explicitly defines it Bmwin his opening speech. Close to him is the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital emotional experience) prototype which interacts with him, talks to him and seems to wink at him, thanks to the e-ink technology which changes the color of the front kidney grille. The BMW i Vision Dee anticipates the contents of the future Neue Klasse (New Class) platform on which the electric cars arriving on the market starting from 2025 are being born in Monaco. It is not a platform in the traditional sense of the term, but a integrated architecture made up of hardware and software.

The Volkswagen presents the ID.7 electric sedan at CES, intended mainly for the American market with the task of renewing the successes of the Passat in a zero-emission version. The Volkswagen ID.7 also makes interaction with the outside, based on the luminescent paint chosen to camouflage its appearance, one of its strengths. Audi instead focuses on augmented reality, with the new Holoride viewer, designed to be worn in the car. The viewer blends the digital experience with the real one based on the situations in which you find yourself on the road.