KRAKOW. CF98 are Poland’s finest export of pop punk and skate punk! At concerts like the punk rock holiday, CF98 have been noticed everywhere, now they have recorded their new album!

THIS IS FINE was written and recorded by CF98 with Adrian Majcherek on drums,

Produced by Ishay Berger and CF98,

Studiotechniker: Filip Hałucha / Heinrich House Studio,

Recorded at Heinrich House Studio in October 2021,

Mixed and mastered by Heinrich House Studio.

Release date: September 2, 2022 via Sbam Records and Sound Speed ​​Records

Positive attitude and friendship

Female band CF98 bring energetic, melodic punk rock, positivity and friendship wherever they go. They have been rocking for almost 17 years, true to their roots and their great love for skate punk, with a large portion of musical ambition and energy. They love making fast, melodic, mostly positive songs with a “Love Life” message that make you think about serious societal issues, make you sing along, or put a smile on your face.

Formed in Kraków, Poland in 2003, CF98 has released five albums and 2 EPs. Their latest achievement is the EP “Dead Inside” which was released worldwide in 2020 via Sound Speed ​​Records (USA). For the first time CF98 produced their songs with legendary Useless ID guitarist Ishay Berger and they couldn’t be more proud and excited about it.

They spent the whole of 2021 writing new songs, producing them together with Ishay again and recording them in one of the biggest Polish rock studios: Heinrich House Studio. The album “This Is Fine” will be re-released in September 2022 thanks to Sbam Records (AT) together with Sound Speed.