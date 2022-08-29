China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On August 29, according to Korean media reports, the current artist Cha Yinyou received an invitation to star in the movie “K-pop: Lost in America”, and is expected to make his big screen debut through the movie, causing heated discussions.

According to reports, Cha Eun Woo has recently received an invitation to appear in the movie “K-pop: Lost in America”, and he is also in discussions. It is reported that the goal of the film is to start shooting in the first half of next year, and the director is currently writing the script and will cooperate with the best production team in the field.

The film tells the story of a K-POP boy group fighting for their dreams. The film mainly tells the story of a K-POP boy group that is about to make a gorgeous global debut in Madison Square Garden in the United States and board a flight to New York, but when there is no money or mobile phone Adrift into the unfamiliar Texas countryside, the story of their loneliness in order to return to their dream stage, New York.

In addition, the film is currently determined to be directed by director Yin Jijun of “Haeundae” and “International Market”, and other main creative lineups are still being selected.