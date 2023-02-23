“Saw 10”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on February 23rd, according to foreign media reports, the new work of the popular horror film series “Saw 10” was announced to be completed, and the set photos were exposed.

Tobin Bell continues to play “Jigsaw” John Kramer, Shawnee Smith, Sinoway Lund, Steven Brand, etc., directed the sixth and seventh films and served as the first five Directed by The Editor’s Kevin Grout, it will tell a new twisted, well-crafted story and explore a new puzzle that “captures fans’ hearts and other body parts” and will be released in North America on October 27.

The first “Saw” was released in 2004, directed by Wan Ziren, and tells the story of a perverted murderer nicknamed “Saw” who puts his victims through deadly “games” to test their will to live. The ninth part will be released in 2021, starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, and Max Minghella. During the epidemic, it earned a global box office of 40.6 million. The global box office of the series has accumulated more than 1 billion US dollars.

The horror thriller “Chain Saw” was released in 2004 and is Wen Ziren’s first directorial work. The script was written by Ray Warner, and the short film “Chain Saw 0.5″ co-produced by Wen Ziren and Ray Warner in 2003 ” was adapted into a feature film. Kerry Evans, Danny Glover, Monica Potter), Ken Liang, Tobin Bell and others starred. The plot tells the story of two men, played by Warner and Ivans, who are imprisoned in a secret room and try to escape, but they must also obey the “rules of the game” set by their mysterious kidnapper, the only way to escape It is redemption.

The film only took 18 days of filming. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2004, and was released around the world on October 29 of the same year, and finally brought in 55.18 million US dollars in revenue in North America. The film earned $103 million at the box office, far exceeding its budget of only $1.2 million. It is another blockbuster horror movie after the 1996 horror movie “Scream”. The film’s success led Lionsgate to launch the “Saw Movie Series,” which was followed by a sequel, “Saw 2,” which was released a year later on October 28, 2005.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)