On December 16, “Avatar: The Way of Water” (hereinafter referred to as “Avatar 2”) once again landed on the mainland film market after nearly 13 years, but due to high ticket prices and the impact of the epidemic, it did not seem to meet expectations Effect.

Recently, when participating in the 4th Hainan International Film Festival,Yu Dong, chairman of Bona Pictures, expressed his views on the domestic film and television market in recent years, and mentioned the movie “Avatar 2”.

Yu Dong said that from 2020 to 2022, the Chinese film market has missed at least 100 billion yuan in revenue, which has affected the subsequent development of the film and television industry. But this is also impossible. However, as many places are slowly liberalized, after 2022, the film and television industry may usher in a recovery.

Yu Dong was interviewed

When talking about the newly released movie “Avatar 2”, Yu Dong said that the current foreign movies are gradually not adapting to the viewing habits of Chinese audiences. This leads to Chinese audiences,I will like domestic movies more, and I like film and television works that revolve around Chinese stories and are in line with China‘s national conditions and Chinese culture.

Yu Dong said that compared to “Avatar 2”, he may be more looking forward to the domestic film “The Wandering Earth 2” starring Wu Jing, which will be released on the first day of the Lunar New Year. He hopes that the film can surpass “Avatar 2” at the box office. Become a dark horse in 2023.

“Avatar 2”

After experiencing the shocking movie-watching experience brought by IMAX technology brought to the mainland for the first time in 2009, “Avatar 2” has made great progress in special effects this time. sparked heated discussions.

However, since its release, its box office performance has been far from expectations. Its expected box office on some ticketing platforms has dropped from the previous 3 billion yuan to 1 billion yuan.

The epidemic and high ticket prices have indeed had a considerable impact on this movie.However, many netizens who have watched the film said that the plot of the film is very clichéd, which may also be an important reason why many people go to theaters to watch it.