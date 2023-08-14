Chaka Salt Lake·Sky Mirror Hosts Spectacular Tianjing Echo Music Travel Carnival

Chaka Salt Lake Hosts Spectacular “Tianjing Echo Music Travel Carnival”

This summer, Chaka Salt Lake Scenic Area was transformed into a music lover’s paradise as the “Tianjing Echo Music Travel Carnival” took center stage. From August 5th to August 6th, nine groups of music artists, including Mosaic and Trojan Horse Band, brought an unforgettable feast of sound and light to the “closest place to heaven” – Chaka Salt Lake.

Despite the high altitude of over 3,000 meters, the four-hour singing scene was jam-packed with excitement and enthusiasm for rock and roll. The dazzling lights and immersive sound captivated the crowd, creating an unforgettable experience. Co-hosted by Chaka Salt Lake Scenic Area, Ctrip Group, and REAL, this music festival aims to deeply integrate tourism and music, creating a unique travel music carnival.

Chaka Salt Lake, located in the heart of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, is known for its natural beauty and rich history. Surrounded by picturesque mountains, Chaka Salt Lake reflects the mesmerizing sky and snow-capped peaks, creating a scene straight out of a painting. It has been hailed as the “mirror of the sky of China” and ranked as one of the “55 places to go in one’s life” by the National Tourism Geography magazine.

The “Tianjing Echo Music Travel Carnival” was not only a celebration of music but also a successful exploration of the current tourism ecology. Thousands of music fans flocked to Chaka Salt Lake to enjoy the double feast of vision and hearing at an altitude of 3059 meters.

According to the person in charge of the ticket business of Ctrip Group, the organizer of the event, the combination of “performance + tourism” has become a driving force in stimulating cultural and tourism consumption. Music festivals and live performances are increasingly becoming reasons for young people to travel and have become a new way of life. In response to this trend, Ctrip Group’s new cultural tourism brand “Ctrip Live” joined forces with the “REAL” brand to bring the music festival to Chaka Salt Lake Scenic Area, allowing tourists to experience the magnificent “mirror of the sky” while enjoying a feast of music.

The lineup for the “Tianjing Echo Music Travel Carnival” was nothing short of impressive. Popular indie rock band Mosaic Band, gothic band Trojan Horse Band, rap-style Entropy+, and many other talented artists performed, creating a romantic and wonderful music journey.

Music festivals have become an important driver in attracting young people to consume cultural tourism. According to data from the “National Performance Market Briefing for the First Half of 2023,” there were 506 large-scale concerts and music festival performances in the first half of the year, generating a box office revenue of 2.497 billion yuan and attracting 5.501 million audiences. Participating in a music festival has become a must-do activity for contemporary young people to relax and entertain.

In line with this trend, Ctrip Group’s research report highlights that young tourists are turning to “pleasure” travel, focusing on enjoying life and seeking relaxation. Sports and music, which stimulate the secretion of dopamine, have become essential ways for travelers to please themselves.

The successful hosting of the Chaka Salt Lake·Sky Mirror “Tianjing Echo Music Travel Carnival” is a significant step taken by Ctrip and Chaka Salt Lake Scenic Spot in stimulating destination cultural tourism consumption through “performance + tourism.” In the new era, the focus is on tourism experiences, immersion, word-of-mouth, and crossovers, creating an innovative and integrated “tourism ecological field” that caters to the needs of young consumers.

Moving forward, Ctrip plans to launch a global exhibition section, incorporating star performances, music festivals, and drama performances to provide tourists with cultural performance experiences that meet individual needs. This initiative aims to promote cultural consumption during travel and bring new opportunities for the destination’s cultural tourism industry.