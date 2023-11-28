Home » Chalk releases music video for ‘The Gate’ | Niche Music
Chalk, a post-punk band based in Northern Ireland/Belfast, has released the music video for their new single ‘The Gate’, released on November 22nd from Nice Swan Recordings!

The director is Benedict Goddard.

“‘The Gate’ is a song about the pressures that surround you. The first musical part that was written was the ending, which is an ode to ‘Come to Daddy’ by Aphex Twin. I wanted to create a track inspired by Locked Club or Mica Levi, something that had a type of deranged percussion playing at a 1/16 rate. Then I found a drum and bass drum sample which we had Luke re-record in the drum booth. Luke and Ben came up with the vocal delivery for the “Push and Pull” bits then I coloured in the rest. We’re leaning into sampling a lot more – especially our own field recordings – sounds of public transport, and construction that we’ve built a library of.”

