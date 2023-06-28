“Challenger” releases official trailer for Zendaya’s love triangle | Challenger_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Challenger”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 28th, according to foreign media reports, Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Fest starred in the new movie “Challenger” and released an official trailer. The three were entangled on and off the court.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me by Your Name” and “The New Wind”), it will be released in North America on September 15. It is a tennis-themed story: Tashi (Zendaya) turns from tennis player to Coach, and turned her husband Art (Fest) from a mediocre player into a world-renowned Grand Slam champion. But Art is now in a losing streak. In order to get him back to his form, Tashi let him participate in a lower-level challenge, but Art’s opponent is the former star Patrick (O’Connor) who is currently in a slump. Good friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend. With old flames rekindled, rivalries heightened, and love and career unresolved, and tensions run high on and off the court, this is everyone’s race.

Zendaya, Guadagnino and Amy Pascal, the producer of the “Spider-Man” film series, participated in the production. Justin Kulitzkes’ script was selected into the 2021 Hollywood script blacklist and produced by MGM.

(Meng Qing)

