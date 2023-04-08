The champion took sheet metal in his bunker, the Sandrin, where each game gets stronger. Instituto conquered, for the first time in its history in the National Basketball League, the “1” that will give it the local advantage in all the playoff series to continue feeding the dream of the “bi”.

With moments of great play, supported by defense, Instituto beat Comunicaciones de Mercedes 85-66 and has first place in the regular season, with three games still to play. Champion step.

On Monday, at 7:00 p.m., they will play in La Rioja with Riachuelo the last game away from home of the regular season, and they will close with Platense and Atenas at the Sandrin, where they have 16 victories in 17 appearances.

the institute party

Institute is again, at times, Institute. The intense and aggressive Institute in defense that takes its rivals out of the game. That unbalancing team that has been leading the League for a long time.

La Gloria once again tested pressure on the entire court, which many times did not allow the opponent to shoot or forced them to do so at the limit of possession.

And in attack, “Chuzito” González shined again (10 points), as in recent games, and Instituto won the first chapter 26-15.

The cast of Victoriano took almost 4 minutes to score in the second segment, but with their defense they did not let Comunicaciones get closer. The drought was broken by Martín Fernández with a three-pointer, but the attack cost him a lot. Institute was once again the irregular Institute and the visit, with little, reduced 31-35 one minute from closing.

With two free kicks from “Chuzito” and the mark, he closed the lead 37-31.

With González at a great moment, the attack was made easier for Instituto, but he was careless in defense and Comunicaciones was able to shoot comfortably, from long distance and near the basket, to reduce 46-48, with 4 minutes left on the clock.

Instituto knows what it needs in difficult moments: defense. And he responded with a quick 5-0 (55-46), to stop the visit. And he was left with the third quarter by 55-48.

Once again, the Albirrojo went on automatic pilot, playing with the advantage on the scoreboard. He sought to be with a difference of 10 or more points, when the rival shortened, he accelerated. Nicolás Copello drove and scored and Gloria stretched to 17: 69-52, in less than three minutes of the last chapter. And he led the victory playing with several boys.

