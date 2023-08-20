Champion Collaborates with BlackEyePatch for Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Champion and BlackEyePatch Collaborate to Launch New Joint Series

August 19, 2022

Champion, the renowned sportswear brand, has teamed up with Japanese street brand BlackEyePatch to introduce a fresh and exciting joint series. This collaboration combines Champion’s iconic “C” logo with BlackEyePatch’s classic slogan, resulting in a collection that is both stylish and unique.

The joint series includes a variety of apparel items, each featuring the distinct design elements of both brands. Made from Super Fleece material, the collection offers comfort and durability. The items available are the Crew Neck Sweatshirt (¥19,800 yen), Sweat Pants (¥17,600 yen), Long Tee (¥11,000 yen), short Tee (¥8,800 yen), Hooded Sweat Shirt (¥124,200 yen), baseball jacket (¥30,800 yen), and Cargo Sweat Pants (¥22,000 yen).

Fans of the collaboration will be delighted to know that the Champion x BlackEyePatch joint series will be available for purchase on the official websites of both brands, as well as selected retailers, starting from August 25th. The sale will be split into two phases, with the Crew Neck Sweatshirt, Sweat Pants, Long Tee, and short Tee debuting on August 25th. The Hooded Sweat Shirt, Baseball Jacket, and Cargo Sweat Pants will be released on November 11th. These items are set to be offered in three different styles.

This exciting joint series has sparked interest and anticipation among fashion enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados. With its unique design and high-quality materials, the collection is expected to sell out quickly. Interested readers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding the release of the Champion x BlackEyePatch collaboration.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a piece of this innovative collaboration between two leading brands. Mark your calendars for August 25th and November 11th and get ready to elevate your fashion game with the Champion x BlackEyePatch joint series.

