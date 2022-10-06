Home Entertainment CHANEL 2023 spring and summer fashion show officially debut | HYPEBEAST
The masterpiece “Last Year in Marienbad” directed by Alain Resnais has not only become a masterpiece that subverts film art with its intricate story line and mysterious atmosphere, among which the haute couture designed by Ms. Gabrielle Chanel has laid an immortal tone. With this as the main axis, the 2023 spring and summer fashion show will be released, and the core essence will be presented in combination with the 360-degree movie screen.

Under the leadership of creative director Virginie Viard, the season kicked off with images and sounds performed by brand ambassador Kristen Stewart. The overall use of black and white tones echoed the film, bringing high-end sportswear style to the runway, in addition to making good use of The iconic woolen fabric is paired with sequins, feathers, bows, ruffles and other feminine details to create a gorgeous and casual look. Rich jewelry, pendants, etc. are also a highlight. .

CHANEL, who is committed to exploring the essence of charm from all angles, this time also chooses models of various body types to interpret the costumes. The clean makeup and hair highlight the elegant temperament, and the bow half-tube net socks and round-toed high-heeled shoes on the feet are also used. Balanced in the elements of young girls.

