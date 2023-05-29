Chanel and Cucinelli in Cariaggi, allies to support craftsmanship

Listen to the audio version of the article

Elective affinities: two words made famous by Goethe’s novel of the same name, which borrowed them from scientific jargon (especially chemistry), but gave them a new, fascinating meaning. Words which since then (the book was released in Germany in 1809) indicate the virtuous and perhaps unexpected interactions between people or worlds, which the sometimes hasty use however risks trivializing, a bit like happens to another word victim of recent abuse, resilience. Yet there is no better image for the agreement featuring Chanel, Brunello Cucinelli and the Cariaggi wool mill. Three companies of different sizes, however united by the belief that it will be the artisan traditions – centuries old and in some cases thousands of years old – that will guarantee the economic, but also environmental, social and cultural sustainability of luxury as we know it today.

The French fashion house announced its 2022 results yesterday, with double-digit growth in all economic indicators, an affinity with Cucinelli and Cariaggi that doesn’t even need to define itself as elective. It is the most concrete and measurable there is and remains an excellent basis for understanding the importance of the three-way agreement. In 2022 Brunello Cucinelli had acquired 43% of Cariaggi, a company in the Marche region famous for the production of fine yarns, cashmere and more. A company that closed 2022 with a turnover of 143 million (+26% on 2021), continuing to project itself into the future, also investing in a “healthy” digital transition, which integrates artisan skills with research and technology. Last Tuesday, the announcement of a further change in the ownership structure: Chanel acquired 24.5% of Cariaggi and it was in particular Cucinelli who sold, who maintains an identical share to that of the French maison, while 51% remains with the family Cariaggi.

«We have hundreds of customers around the world, who over the years have continued to choose us for the quality of the yarns and because solid and loyal commercial partnerships have been born on this trust – explains Pierluigi carriages, CEO and president of the wool mill –. But having, today, as main shareholders one of the largest and most respected luxury houses in the world and a company that in just over 40 years has become a symbol of Italian style, excellence and quality in the world… I think it is a of the greatest satisfactions of my entrepreneurial life».

Chanel has a long history of acquisitions of majority or minority stakes in small and medium-sized Italian and French companies, made to ensure the quality of raw materials and craftsmanship with very high added value. Investments necessary for Chanel to continue to grow in double digits while maintaining the level of quality intact. «2021 and 2022 were years of strong recovery from the difficult period of Covid and 2023 started just as well: it is right to savor the positive moment, enjoy the satisfactions of the present, but never stop projecting into the future – confirms Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel and responsible for all the fashion part of the maison -. But today thinking about the future doesn’t just mean imagining that the economic growth of our company will continue, it means embracing the cultural and social change that affects everyone and young people in particular. It means helping this change and being an active part of a different vision of work and of everyone’s relationship with the planet”. Themes that have always been central also for Brunello Cucinelli, who has become a point of reference, almost a case study, for having managed to create a high-end brand without ever forgetting the role that a company must have in society. Returning to the need not to trivialize words, it can be said for the sake of brevity that both Chanel and Cucinelli are guided by an idea of ​​social and environmental, as well as economic, sustainability, and that their every move confirms the correspondence between words and deeds.

«In France it is perhaps even more evident than in Italy: young people do not have a real knowledge of the artisan trades and most of them do not see them as a professional outlet nor as a personal fulfillment – ​​underlines Pavlovsky -. But a few words exchanged with Brunello Cucinelli were enough to understand that we think in exactly the same way: we must make young people understand that they must contemplate the craft trades among their dreams. Because they guarantee economic and personal satisfaction and can make one feel part of a great project, almost a mission: to save the cultural heritage of craftsmanship».