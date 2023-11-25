Chanel, the (reciprocated) homage to the city in the new Milan boutique

Listen to the audio version of the article

40 years have passed since Chanel opened its first boutique in Italy, in the luxury quadrilateral of Milan: in 1983 the choice fell on via Sant’Andrea, which joins the two most famous streets in the area, via Montenapoleone and via Spiga, but , almost by magic, has always been a more reserved and intimate street than its bigger “sisters”. Over the years that first boutique has been expanded and revised and Chanel has no intention of abandoning it. Even if just a few hundred meters away, right in via Montenapoleone, the new boutique opens to the public tomorrow: 520 square meters on three floors and a layout curated by the New York architect Peter Marino, to whom the maison has always entrusted its most important spaces . An act of trust and love for Milan, always reciprocated, both by local and international customers passing through the city.

The common thread with other recently opened Chanel boutiques – such as the one in Place Vendôme, in Paris, dedicated to the worlds of jewelery and watchmaking – is there, but at the same time Marino has introduced small big changes in the furnishings and organization of the spaces, perhaps inspired by the light that moves around the building during the day. The boutique is located on the corner of Via Verri, which over the years has become famous as the “street of time”, due to the presence of the Pisa Orologeria flagship store and the many boutiques opened in Pisa in collaboration with high-end Swiss watchmaking brands.

The 55.55 necklace by Chanel High Jewelry

One of the novelties of the Montenapoleone boutique is the centrality of jewelery and watches. For two reasons: the first is that the collections are located on the ground floor, together with a selection of bags, footwear, bijoux, glasses, scarves and small leather goods. The second aspect, perhaps more important, is that on the ground floor there are three spaces dedicated to jewelery and timepieces, which also host the high jewelery collections (often made up of unique pieces) and high watchmaking, a segment in which Chanel has been among the very first fashion houses to enter.

Like every boutique imagined by Marino, the one in Montenapoleone is also a journey into art: on the first and second floors – dedicated to fashion collections – there are design and antique objects: a pair of Zen table lamps in crystal and ebony by Goossens, a 1970s coffee table by Etienne Allemeersch with fossil inlay, a pair of Augusto Bozzi chairs and a custom table in worked stone. There is then a private lounge, accessible via a separate entrance on Via Verri, also enriched with works of art, including a painting by George Noël and two small Venini Totem sculptures in blown glass.

The showcase with Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry creations

Chanel is not listed, but has been releasing economic data in the spring for three years: the latest, published in May, relate to 2022 and indicate double-digit growth in revenues and profitability. Last year’s turnover rose by 17% to 17.22 billion dollars (around 16 billion euros); net profit was 4.6 billion (+14.6%) and operating profit was 5.78 billion (+5.8% on 2021).