Chanel Wonderland lights up the center of Milan

The installation that will illuminate the center of Milan from 1 December 2023 to 4 January 2024 is called Chanel Wonderland. The entire façade of Rinascente Milano Piazza Duomo will be animated by a golden mantle formed by a show of plays of light. The symbols of the maison are the protagonists. The vault of the gallery and the windows will be adorned with decorations that recall the festive tradition. A cascade of gift packages in the emblematic white and gold colors will decorate the gallery under which light installations reflect the profile of the N°5 bottle.

Furthermore, a pop-up store, on the -1 floor of Rinascente, will be set up to offer visitors a multi-sensory and immersive experience through a series of activities supported by innovative technologies. In fact, an area will be dedicated to Air Parfum Discovery, a new diffusion system that will guide a blind olfactory discovery of Chanel fragrances. The pop-up store will have areas dedicated to the maison’s fragrances, make-up and skincare treatments with new products for Christmas, from limited edition collectible perfumes and boxes dedicated to the most iconic fragrances to skincare treatments with new ideal refillable packaging for traveling, up to the Holiday 2023 make-up collection.

The products can be tried with the support of beauty experts or independently through the Chanel Tray On virtual make-up system. Furthermore, it will be possible to book a free personalized make-up consultation. The fragrances will also have a reserved area, where it will be possible to experience a personalized 15-minute consultation: an exclusive olfactory journey, designed to guide you in discovering the ideal Chanel fragrance.

The art of gift giving will become a real experience: thanks to the Gift Generator app it will be possible to find the perfect gift. A dedicated wrapping area will offer a wide range of options to personalize gift packages through a selection of boxes, ribbons and decorations. A special program will allow you to create and print personalized greeting cards, adding a touch of originality to each gift. A Chanel Wonderland temporary café will be set up next to the pop-up, furnished like a Parisian bistro with a French-inspired menu.

